Demi Moore in Hailey
Demi Moore is well-known for so many things: producing, directing, her activism and, of course, her roles as an actress in such iconic films as G.I. Jane, Ghost, St. Elmo’s Fire and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle. What she is not known for are the subjects that her new memoir, Inside Out, discusses—issues like addiction, childhood trauma and anxiety over her body image. While Moore has been in the public eye for the majority of her life, she has quietly dealt with these problems. In her daring memoir, Moore discusses her turbulent relationship with her mother, her marriages, struggles with raising her daughters while sometimes simultaneously battling drug and alcohol addiction, and her journey to being open-hearted.
For one night only, Moore will return to her previous home of Hailey for a discussion of her memoir with Company of Fools Founder Denise Simone on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Liberty Theatre. This intimate evening of conversation is a fundraiser for the John C. Glenn Legacy Fund, established in memory of Glenn, Company of Fools’ artistic director and one of the company’s founding members. The fund honors John’s memory and raises funds for the long-term preservation and refurbishment of the theatre, which Moore and her ex-husband Bruce Willis gifted to the Sun Valley Center for the Arts in 2017.
The evening will be a casual, personal conversation between Moore and Simone followed by a Q&A with the audience members, all of whom will receive a copy of the New York Times #1 best-seller. Three ticket types are available: regular tickets for $50 that include entry and a copy of Inside Out, VIP tickets for $100 that include reserved seats on the main floor of the theater and a copy of Inside Out signed by Moore on the night of the event, and All-Star Access tickets for $250 that include reserved front-row seats at the theatre and wine upon arrival, an invite to a catered, post-even reception with Moore and a small group of friends and donors, a copy of Inside Out with a personal inscription from Moore signed at the reception, and a keepsake photo with Moore.
For tickets and more information, visit sunvalleycenter.org.
—Hayden Seder