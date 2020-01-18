Maggie Nelson's son used to love trains. When he was a small child, his mother would take him to Train Town (actually Travel Town near Griffeth Park in Los Angeles), where the towering black locomotives would elate him, and by extension, his mother.
"This is the thing I've learned about happiness," Nelson told a crowd that had gathered at The Linen Building on Jan. 17 to hear her speak as part of The Cabin's Ghosts & Projectors series—"When you feel it, it feels good to say it."
Tempering Nelson's proxy joy with trains is that the invention of the locomotive has been called the beginning of the end of the world, ushering in an era of rampant fossil fuel extraction and consumption, leading Earth to the brink of environmental and climatological collapse. That piece of insight informs a chapter in Nelson's upcoming book on the topic of freedom, from which she read selections on Friday evening.
Freedom, she said, is one of those words that takes on a meaning beyond its meaning. Like the American flag, it has a political resonance that makes it much-fought-over dictionary real estate and an object of scrutiny for critics like Nelson.
"I was concerned about [freedom], since the 1960s, about the right-wing takeover of freedom," she said, adding later, "When a word is so used, I want to bear down on what's being said."
Her readings from her upcoming critical work rode the coattails of her bestselling book of personal storytelling and criticism, The Argonauts, which was released in 2015, and from which she read as an introduction to her latter-day writing. For her work on The Argonauts, she won a National Book Critics Circle Award, warm mention as a New York Times Notable Book and a fellowship through the MacArthur Foundation.
Preceding Nelson's reading was a performance by Boise State University MFA candidate Lilly Jenner, who read from her work, which incorporates recording, sign language and dance.
The Cabin will return to The Egyptian Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 1, with its Readings & Conversations speaker, Radiolab and Dolly Parton's America creator Jad Abumrad.