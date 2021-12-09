Seems everybody these days has something to say.
Well, bring it.
It’s time to throw open the doors and let all the writers of our fair city have at it. In our annual Fiction 101 contest, writers can tell a story about anything (as long as it’s fit for newspaper consumption) — and as long as they tell it in 101 words. Every year it’s exciting, amazing and magical to see how they do it and to read their stories. It’s a window into our community’s collective imaginations.
To prime the inspiration pump, we thought a little looking back might be in order. So here are last year’s top winners. Remember, you can submit as many stories as you want (each submission is a mere $15). All submissions must be in by Dec. 31. Winners will be judged by acclaimed authors and literary luminaries. There will be a reading party (details to be announced) and winners will be published in the Jan. 27 Boise Weekly.
So pick up that quill, pen, keyboard or whatever writing implement you desire and … start writing!
First Place 2021
“Seattle, 1975”
Carole Skinner
In the moonlight I see the doorknob turning. I cross to the window and climb out onto the garage and down the drainpipe. I run to the neighbor’s door. Larry, in boxers, lets me in. He grabs a bedspread from the tattered couch and wraps it around me, I am surprised that I am shaking and naked in the living room of people I have only met in passing. I ask him to call the cops. “No can do, we have a kitchen full of pot plants.” In the morning I wear the bedspread home. My front door is wide open.
Second Place
“The Decline of Courtship: A History”
Greg Likins
[1865]
“Last night I dreamt you bid me lay waste to you. My sword growing thick in its scabbard, I unsheathed that rod and pierced you. Blooms of rose and jasmine tumbled from your open wound, and my face I buried in the fragrance of their seeping nectar.”
[1945]
Western Union – the war is won! in paris now, returning stateside soon. these parts of me that haven’t seen action will have you in the family way by fall.
[1995]
AOL chatroom Nocturnal Encounters
User: HoosierDaddy
“A/S/L check. 24/m/Idaho here. Any ladies wanna cyber??”
[2020]
Swipe… swipe…
“Damn bb ur hot. HMU.”
Third Place
“A New Man”
Greg Likins
In the alley behind Newman’s Appliances we’re free to live like men.
I’m sorry, son, I just couldn’t take the suburbs—each man stewing in his own despair. Here, I forage food. Kelvin cooks. Raymond builds cottages from appliance boxes.
Charlie brings us news. He goes on benders most nights and returns shivering, wrapped in the Press-Tribune. We peel back the pages and scoff at news of the outside world.
Chaplain Bob—in the crate with the cross-shaped window—says I should ask your forgiveness. And let you know I’m always here, hoping you’ll visit, third refrigerator box on the right.
Honorable Mentions
“Brother John, After the Flood”
Dené Breakfield
The baptismal font must have been spewing rust-colored holy water all night. When the plumbers showed up, Brother John pointed to the choir loft and said, “I’ll be up there.”
He watched the crew siphon out muck and expose the church’s sad ruin while he gnawed at a loaf of stale bread he’d intended to cut into communion squares, and took long, desperate pulls of weak grape juice, the sale bin stand-in for Christ’s blood.
His swollen gut ached. He propped himself against the iron railing, squinted at the swirling hieroglyphs left by receding water, and tried to fathom God’s message.
“The Butcher, His Widow, and Craig”
JSP Jacobs
The butcher survived ‘Nam, has two purple hearts. A kid (Craig) (on drugs) robs the butcher, who fights back (because ‘Nam) and is shot dead, a salami still in hand.
Craig gets away with $72 (and murder). A year later, he’s reformed (Christian revival). He befriends the butcher’s widow, mows her yard every Saturday. He wants to confess, “Hey, I killed your husband,” but strings her Christmas lights instead.
In June, the widow cooks Craig the last of the butcher’s steaks. Police solve the murder. Craig’s arrested (relieved).
The widow dreams of meat, startles, paces the house (talks to the dark).
“Avdo, My Boo”
Greg Likins
Avdo was mayor of his Bosnian town. In Boise now, he vacuums offices while I mop.
At break, he unwraps a mustard sandwich, offers me half.
“Life could be worse,” I say. “You could be named Mahboob.”
Our coworker Mahboob waves from the stairs.
Avdo grins. “Because his name is like the radio song. You’ll always be my boo.”
How can I not admire Avdo? He’s lost so much but sees only good intentions in my tasteless jokes. Through Avdo’s eyes, life is always good.
Break ends. “Race you to the janitor’s closet,” I say, knowing Avdo will let me win.
Submit your entries online at boiseweekly.com.