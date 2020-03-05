Sometimes naïveté is just what the world needs. It's something Francisco Cantú brought with him from the southwest when he visited Boise to speak at The Egyptian Theatre on March 4.
"Being here reminded me of being a child," he told the crowd.
Cantú, the author of The Line Becomes a River, was in Boise to speak for The Cabin's Readings and Conversations series, and the book itself takes a refreshingly childlike tack to one of the most polarizing problems in the U.S. today: the border with Mexico.
The Line Becomes a River looks at the border through the lens of the landscape. Every year, thousands of migrants cross the desert landscape in search of a better life. Others smuggle drugs. Others still smuggle other people. It's a problem as thorny as the cacti that grow out there, but for Cantú, it's a beautiful place degraded by human and environmental suffering.
During his talk, he told a story about finding the belongings of smugglers in the desert—backpacks full of supplies these pilgrims needed to survive, and discarded to escape the border patrol. When agents found the smugglers' kits, they ransacked their contents.
"These possessions would be rendered into trash," Cantú said.
The frontier is littered, literally, with the moral and aesthetic blights of garbage and actual people—victims of smuggling, cartels or the desert itself—but Cantú's telling is complicated by his own relationship with the border. In college, he studied border policy, and landed a job as a border patrol agent soon after graduation; and he has been criticized for landing a book deal and being given a platform for having been a member of an organization widely seen as part of the broader problem of the border. It's criticism he accepts.
"I think it's really important to acknowledge the position of privilege that we come from," he said, adding that "the people who have the most to tell about the border are the immigrants themselves."
Nevertheless, the Border Patrol experience is an important piece of both his and the border's story. Cantú said he'd hoped his time as an agent would ultimately inform him someday as a builder of border policy, but that hasn't been the case, and he walked away from his job with more questions than answers.
One of those answers, however, is an observation that in the U.S., the problems of the border extend far beyond the 50-mile buffer that's the purview of the Border Patrol. There are millions of undocumented people living in practically every corner of the country, engaged in all manner of lifestyles and occupations, but living in the shadow of an increasingly stringent and militarized border and immigration policy.
"Border stories are not playing out in some remote place," he said. "They're playing out all around us."
A portion of proceeds from the event have been donated to Immigrant Justice Idaho. The next Readings and Conversations speaker will be The Song of Achilles and Circe author Madeline Miller on Wednesday, April 15.