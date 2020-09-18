People who love comics, gear up: The Boise Public Library is hosting the Boise Comic Arts Festival, which ends Saturday, Sept. 19. The events that remain are virtual, but there’s still a lot to do.
The festival is hosting a bunch of online panels and workshops, including: Kids, Let’s Draw Comics: where the creator of Phoebe and Her Unicorn will share her drawing tips; Fantasy/SciFi Roundtable: local authors L.L. Bower, Summer Kiska, Heather Lee Dyer, J.C. Jackson and Lucinda Moebius will discuss their work and influences; Comics in the Time of COVID: where comic creators creator’s Morgan Beem and Jorge Corona discuss the impact of the pandemic on their work; Introduction to Saber Guild with Ossus Temple: a panel that will discuss what the guild is; Lucas Films and lightsaber choreography; and Draw Maps, Leave Blanks: a panel on Dungeons and Dragons.
All panels are free to attend but people have to register at the Boise Public Library's website.