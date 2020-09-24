School is back in session and people are gearing up for the colder, indoorsy months. It's that time of year again: time for Banned Books Week, which runs from Sunday-Saturday, Sept. 27-Oct. 3.
Banned Books Week is part of a national effort to expose American censorship in all its forms, from efforts to keep classic, if controversial, literature out of the hands of children; to pushes for the removal of texts from libraries and book stores.
In the past, Rediscovered Books in downtown Boise goes all out to celebrate, though this year, the shop has dedicated itself to driving voter registration and turnout, as well as a handful of other, non-BBW events that are on the calendar.
That said, wrote Gwen DeLaney, an organizer for Rediscovered Books, in an email to Boise Weekly, the shop will promote historically banned books over its Facebook and Instagram social media channels, as well as BBW events—particularly a virtual conversation with authors Gene Luen Yang and Alex Gino, the latter of whom is the author of this year's most-banned book, George, which has been restricted, pulled from shelves or otherwise kept from readers for its LGBTQ content.
This year's most-banned books, according to the American Library Association's Office for Intellectual Freedom, are:
- George by Alex Gino, LGBTQ content
- Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out by Susan Kuklin, LGBTQ content
- A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo by Jill Twiss, LGBTQ content
- Sex is a Funny Word by Cory Silverberg, LGBTQ content
- Prince & Knight by Daniel Haack, LGBTQ content
- I Am Jazz by Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings, LGBTQ content
- The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood, sexuality
- Drama by Raina Telgemeier, LGBTQ content
- Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling, references to magic and witchcraft
- And Tango Makes Three by Peter Parnell and Justin Richardson, LGBTQ content