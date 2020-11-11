Show Boise you can write your way out of a paper bag. On Nov. 9, we opened up our annual Fiction 101 short story contest, and already people have started submitting their entries. It’s time to get started on yours.
Here’s how it works: Write your story and submit it to us electronically by Friday, Dec. 11, along with the $10 entry fee for each story. Each piece must be exactly 101 words long according to Microsoft Word, and sent to us via our online portal, which you’ll find at boiseweekly.com. (You can also use the portal to submit entry fees.) No paper entries will be accepted, so no snail mail.
This year, we’ve enlisted quite the team of literati for our judging panel, which includes local authors, and representatives of important arts and literary organizations. They’ll determine the winners, who will take home cash prizes, as well as see their work printed in the Wednesday, Jan. 6, edition of Boise Weekly.
To recap:
- • Fiction 101 short story contest
- • Each entry must be 101 words in length
- • Each entry must come with a $10 entry fee
- • Submit via the online portal at boiseweekly.com
- • Stories and payment are due by Friday, Dec. 11
- • Winners will get money and glory, winning stories will be published in
Good luck!