The year is 1894. Sixty years before, a flu pandemic devastated the United States, collapsing the young republic. Now, North America is a patchwork of Indigenous tribes and autonomous city-states. Such is the world of Anna North's third novel, Outlawed (2021), and no, she didn't write it in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic: She wrote it as someone wrestling with the decision to have children.
"[The novel is] dystopian in the sense that there's this pandemic, and after that, the former Americans become obsessed with reproduction, with replacing the population, and women who can't have children or don't have children are extremely stigmatized," North said.
Social norms about having children (and the pressures on people and families to have them) have changed a great deal in recent generations, and on Thursday, Jan. 21, she'll (virtually) join another keen social observer, Anne Helen Peterson, author of Can't Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation, courtesy of Rediscovered Books. Registration is free, and the event begins at 8 p.m.
North got her start on Outlawed while on assignment as a journalist visiting a New Hampshire Shaker dwelling. On the hunt for a new project, she became fascinated with separatists living in the woods—low-key rebels building their own society and doing things their own way. That inspiration became the basis for a novel set in the American West about a group of women holding their own against a society bent on valuing women based on their ability to bear children.
"I really want to talk about the setting of my book," she said. "I think Rediscovered Books is geographically closest to the actual setting of the book. I really wanted to visit a bookstore in the region—it's also funny because I'm going to do a number of virtual events, but I'll be in my bedroom. The whole question of setting is interesting to me now."
North said the idea to conduct a joint book talk with Peterson was her idea, but though hers is a novel and Peterson's is a work of social commentary that stemmed from an enormously popular article she wrote for Buzzfeed, they have much to say to each other about everything from childrearing and life satisfaction to the pandemic and social justice.
Can't Even, published in 2020, expands on the ways Millennials have been primed to work harder, earn less and be less satisfied with their lots in life. But it also tackles the generation gap from the standpoints of immigrants and first-Generation Americans, the poor, people saddled with student debt and other points of view to give the most expansive view of who Millennials are and the challenges they face. North told Boise Weekly that there are more than enough overlapping themes between the two books for a riveting discussion.
"I'm really excited to talk to her, especially now," she said. "Her book on burnout has only gotten more relevant during the pandemic."