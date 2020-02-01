Meredith May felt isolated in her new home on a hill overlooking California's Carmel Valley. Her mother had suffered a breakdown after splitting with her husband and returning to California, and Meredith and her little brother were left to themselves. It was there that Meredith developed a powerful relationship with her grandfather, who ran an unregulated apiary, selling its honey to customers along the coast.
May's experiences with her grandfather and bees form the basis for her 2019 memoir, The Honey Bus: A Memoir of Loss, Courage and a Girl Saved by Bees, which is the 2020 Treasure Valley Reads title, officially announced at a release party at Ming Studios the evening of Jan. 31.
"May sheds light on survival," said TVR coordinator Molly Nota of Ada Community Library, which puts on the months-long big read, adding that the book's themes of family, mental health and foster relationships make it a distinct and notable addition to the TVR lineup.
Over 20 years, Ada Community Library has spearheaded the big read, in which it encourages people across Ada County to read the book and engage in more than 20 community-wide activities surrounding it, including a reading from the book by May herself on Saturday, March 28, at The Egyptian Theatre. Recent previous titles include Colson Whitehead's The Underground Railroad and Tommy Orange's There There.
May spent 16 years working for the San Francisco Chronicle, and is the co-author of I, Who Did Not Die, a book about an Iranian child soldier who put his life on the line to save an enemy combatant during the Iran-Iraq War. Her work has been shortlisted for the Pulitzer Prize, and she is the recipient of the PEN U.S.A. literary award for journalism.
At the kickoff event, partners and stakeholders like the Ada County Commission—Commissioner Diana Lachiondo spoke from the podium about foster grandparent programs—, The Cabin, Idaho State Librarian Stephanie Bailey-White, Storyfort, the Treasure Valley Beekeepers and libraries from across the county all showed up to show support for the program.
Notable was the food and drink at Ming, which included honey-based desserts from Figgy Bakes and homemade mead made from Oasis Honey, courtesy of Christian Atley and Joe Davidson.
For more information about the big read and related events, visit the Treasure Valley Reads website.