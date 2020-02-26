People picket his speaking engagements, calling him vendido—“sellout” in Spanish—but border patrol agent-turned-author Francisco Cantú turns the other cheek, often giving his critics space to share their feelings about him and his book, The Line Becomes a River (Riverhead Books, 2018).
That may be because like so many who work in Border Patrol, Cantú has a complicated relationship with America’s southern border. He himself comes from a Mexican-American background. He speaks Spanish fluently; his family immigrated to the United States during the Porfiriato. It all fuels a fire over who gets to tell stories about the frontier, and many take issue with a former agent getting a slick book deal.
The Line Becomes a River is, nevertheless, an important book, one that captures the contradictions of some of the most controversial real estate in the country. On Wednesday, March 4, Cantú will be in Boise, part of The Cabin’s Readings and Conversations series; and it’s a sure bet those contradictions will be front and center.
They start with the title itself, a description of the arbitrary line crossing hundreds of miles of badlands before it reaches the famed Rio Grande, which, as Cantú notes, flows restlessly in its bed. For decades, people crossed the dangerous terrain almost at will, but in 2003, the U.S. Border Patrol and a handful of other agencies were reorganized under the auspices of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, in part to shore up security after 9/11 and curb cartel activity. When the U.S. militarized the border, it enabled coyotes—human traffickers—to charge higher rates for people desperate to cross, kicking off a chain reaction that has so far included all manner of criminality and cruelty, violence, bodies in the desert and children in cages.
Cantú’s book eschews the Manichean dualism that dominates so many hot-topic political questions, offering intimate views of ordinary immigrants happy to be rescued from the desert, hardened agents using coarse and racist language, criminals and onlookers. Agents die on the job and find the survivors of horrible massacres. The author himself gets promotions and struggles to accept the moral implications of his job.
He writes as an impartial observer, but if there’s a human compass in the book, it’s his mother, who once worked for the Park Service, and throughout The Line Becomes a River challenges her son’s decisions and rationales. Far from just a Border Patrol agent’s narrative of his time on the grind, this book takes its subjects seriously, seeking out their vulnerability and significance rather than their political point-scoring power.
In an essay in The New York Review of Books adapted from a new author’s note for the book, Cantú wrote that “When I began writing, I knew that the book must be anchored by an explanation of the myriad ways violence becomes normalized along the border.” It’s along those lines that readers ought to see him and his book—as a witness and testament instead of a Quisling profiting off people’s suffering.