Every year, I have the pleasure of hosting the Boise Weekly Fiction 101 contest reading party, and on the evening of Jan. 2, I presided over one of the finest celebrations of the contest I’ve seen.
Fiction 101 is one of Boise Weekly’s ways of giving back—it’s space in our pages dedicated to the best short fiction this city has to offer, and judged by representatives of its premier literary organizations. On Thursday evening, a few dozen people showed up at Rediscovered Books to hear this year’s winners read their entries and speak with the judges about their inspirations, and the ins and outs of keeping big fictions down to 101 words.
I’d like to personally thank our judges: local author Christian Winn, playwright Kevin Labrum, Paige Thomas of the Books and Booze reading group, The Cabin Executive Director Kurt Zwolfer and Idaho Commission on the Arts Literature Director Jocelyn Robertson; as well as Rediscovered Books for graciously hosting the event, the people who braved the cold of First Thursday in January to attend, every person who submitted entries and the winning writers who came to share their work.