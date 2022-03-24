Have you seen the Medusa statue, or “Me Deuce,” in Barbacoa Grill? The one that is 13 feet tall and a half feet tall. Or the tree, or “Árbol De La Vida” in Coa De Jima Restaurant? The one that is 3,500 pounds. Both are Delia Dante’s.
“It’s not like I made the Medusa exactly like I had in my mind. It actually created itself through the process,” Dante said. “That was my first face. I didn’t know how I was going to get the hair to hold or how I was going to manufacture the scales.”
The metal artist opened FireFusion Studios and Delia Dante Gallery in late 2019, back when she had three assistants, the real estate prices hadn’t skyrocketed and there was a microscopic thing called COVID-19. The place is very much hers, down to the door handles, which she made herself.
“I like that you can have a vision in your mind and then you can bring it to life,” Dante said. “So it allows for dreaming. I always think that artists are dreamers because they dream of what is not real. They dream of what’s in their mind, so you get to create it. I must have some pretty wild dreams.”
She also has a classroom space. She teaches many courses here, including enameling, welding and metalsmithing. Some of her students even made metal roses with her help.
There are two metal skulls on the first desk. Both have bronze crowns. One with gears around the eyes and the other have metal, magenta roses in the eye sockets and a big heart on the crown. These are part of her future solo show “You Can’t Take It With You; One Life, One Legacy”, which will be a cautionary tale told through skulls.
Behind her classroom is the workshop. It has a few metal tables, many label drawers with different materials and a few pieces that she is still working on.
When she welds, she wears an auto-darkening welding mask. This protects her face from the heat, but also her eyes from the bright light. It gets hot with all the heat, which is why she has moveable vents, which almost look like big, metal octopus arms, coming down from the ceiling.
And at the back of her workshop, there are black and white photos of women working in factories during World War II.
“These women saved the war and welded in horrible, really bad conditions … I think that did inspire me,” Dante said. “It’s not the cushy situation I have with auto-darkening helmets and good ventilation. These ladies were really motivated to do something completely outside of their realm.”
Going back to the entrance, you’ll notice the door handle had the face of a woman, with similar looking roses and horns as Dante’s other works. This is an interpretation of Lilith, Adam’s first wife, who God cast out of Eden for not listening to Adam.
“History made her into a horrible beast, a winged creature that would come and haunt men. She was made into a monster,” Dante said. “I feel like Liliths need to be more rampant in our world.”
If you want to sign up for a class, go to the website deliadante.com.