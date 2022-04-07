With around four thousand books, from fantasy to contemporary literature, and many audiobooks, CDs and records, shoppers will have a lot to choose from at the Friends of the Boise Library’s annual Spring Sale. It will take place from April 7-10 and most items will be under $3.
“Come and buy,” said Jill Johnson, president of the Friends of the Boise Library. “It’s a win-win situation, and not only can people get affordable, quality reading materials, but all of the money goes directly back to the Boise Public Library.”
In past sales, Johnson bought British editions of classics like “Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day.” The library gets many donations of books and other media, which make up the majority of the items at the sale. The others are from the library itself.
This event will look different than years past. Before, the sale took place in a large warehouse and there was a customer service table. This year, because the warehouse wasn’t available, the Friends will hold the sale in the library at 715 S Capitol Blvd in the Hayes Auditorium. With less space available, carts and strollers are discouraged and the number of shoppers at once will be limited.
Johnson also encourages shoppers to bring their own bags and boxes.
“We want this to be as sustainable an operation as possible as well,” Johnson said. “So people are welcome to bring their own reusable shopping bags and use them to help them along. That will help them along the routes as they’re exploring the different tables.”
The hours are: 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday; 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday; 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday; 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.
On the first night on April 7, the sale will only be open to members of the Friends of the Boise Library, but they will be selling memberships at the door. On the last day, April 10, everything will be half-priced.
Volunteers will restock the shelves throughout the sale.
“It’s not only a ton of fun to go and shop,” Johnson said, “but it is also a ton of fun to work as volunteers. People are all there out of the goodness of their hearts and love of books. They were so enthusiastic about our being able to start holding the sales again in the fall.”
This is the second sale the library has held since the pandemic. The first one back in the fall made around 15 thousand dollars.
Since 1975, the Friends of the Boise Library Spring Sale has raised over 3 million dollars for library programs and projects. They plan on having another sale in August and November.