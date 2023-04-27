Religion, specifically Christianity, is not often the subject matter of plays, although other thought-provoking material is often explored onstage.
That makes "The Christians," a play by Lucas Hnath (say: nayth) and directed by Benjamin Burdick, a bit of an anomaly. According to a New York Times review, the play "depicts a typical American megachurch fractured by a dispute over salvation and damnation." That's a pretty big gulf to explore in its lean 80 minutes of stage time (no intermission), but it makes that leap — and then some.
Briefly, the synopsis from BCT's website: 20 years ago, Pastor Paul’s church was nothing more than a modest storefront. Now he presides over a congregation of thousands, with classrooms for Sunday school, a coffee shop in the lobby and a baptismal font as big as a swimming pool. Today should be a day of celebration. But Paul is about to preach a sermon that will shake the foundations of his church’s belief. “I have a powerful urge to communicate with you, but I find the distance between us insurmountable.” A big-little play about faith in America — and the trouble with changing your mind.
The cast includes Daniel Marmion as Pastor Paul, Janet Lo as Elizabeth, the pastor's wife, Jonathan Bangs as Associate Pastor Joshua, Patti O'Hara as Elder Jayne and Claire Blackwelder as Congregant Jenny. The choir — of course, there's a choir — includes voices from the Boise Philharmonic Master Chorale, Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and Common Ground Community Chorus. Music director is Michael Porter and the organist is Rebecca Whitney.
The choir, although making a pretty brief appearance, masterfully sets the scene with their angelic, heavenly voices uniting in singing praise.
We all know what's coming next — or do we?
The Chicago Tribune lauds Hnath, hailing him as " … one of the most interesting, focused, counterintuitive and intellectually compelling playwrights of our moment. Does not waste a word.”
From the Northwest Herald: “Immersive, timeless, thought provoking work of drama. The Christians is done so well I had a hard time not automatically bowing my head and joining in the prayers.”
Now through May 6 at Boise Contemporary Theater. 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday. There is also a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee show. Tickets start at $32; $15 for students. bctheater.org.