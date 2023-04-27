TC-1920x811-1.jpeg

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Religion, specifically Christianity, is not often the subject matter of plays, although other thought-provoking material is often explored onstage.

That makes "The Christians," a play by Lucas Hnath (say: nayth) and directed by Benjamin Burdick, a bit of an anomaly. According to a New York Times review, the play "depicts a typical American megachurch fractured by a dispute over salvation and damnation." That's a pretty big gulf to explore in its lean 80 minutes of stage time (no intermission), but it makes that leap — and then some. 

Recommended for you

Load comments