Lee Pesky Learning Center recently celebrated 25 years of service to the Idaho community, according to a press release about the center. Established in 1997 by Alan and Wendy Pesky, LPLC honors the life of their son, Lee, who unexpectedly passed away from a brain tumor at the age of 30. As a child, Lee struggled with learning disabilities, not unlike the one in five people today, said the release. Despite the common nature of learning and attention challenges, the Peskys were met with limited services and support at the time.
Reflecting on this gap, Alan and Wendy Pesky sought to create a space where students, like Lee, could transform obstacles into opportunities. Twenty-five years later, LPLC has trained over 10,000 educators, supplied over $1.6 million in financial aid, served 98% of Idaho counties and provided support for over 100,000 students.
On May 21, 2022, over 130 supporters gathered at Jack’s Urban Meeting Place in downtown Boise to pay tribute to the work of LPLC over the last quarter of a century. The event featured keynote speaker Dr. Michael Faggella-Luby, director of the Alice Neely Special Education Research & Service (ANSERS) Institute at Texas Christian University. Additionally, attendees had the opportunity to hear from special guest speaker Nathan Katsuki, an alumnus of LPLC.
As Katsuki shared, “The time that I spent at the Lee Pesky Learning Center helped me overcome my early challenges learning to read and sound out words.” Katsuki, now an actor and model residing in New York City, puts into practice the self-regulated framework that LPLC hopes to instill in each student that walks through its doors — to become resilient, self-aware, strategic, self-determined and connected.
In addition to the celebration, the evening garnered donations, with 25 corporate and community sponsors contributing over $150,000 in support. While Lee Pesky Learning Center has already had an immense impact, this funding will ensure a continuity in services for countless learners like Lee, said the release.
About the center
Lee Pesky Learning Center (LPLC) is a national teaching, research and training center that works with families, schools and communities to understand and overcome obstacles to learning. Formed in 1997, the center’s vision is to create a pathway to learning for everyone. They provide thousands of hours of individualized academic intervention to students and train hundreds of early childhood educators every year. LPLC is committed to closing the educational opportunity gap through evidence-based teaching and training. To learn more about Lee Pesky Learning Center, its unique self-regulated learner framework, or how you can become involved in supporting our mission, please visit the website: lplearningcenter.org