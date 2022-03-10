It’s been an uphill battle to let audiences witness “Ruin.”
LED’s big-screen debut fought against a raging pandemic to be filmed and edited. “Ruin” was set to premiere at the Egyptian Theatre on Jan. 21 but was pushed back to a debut on March 18.
LED, a multimedia company, was founded in 2015 by Andrew Stensaas and Lauren Edson; the husband and wife collaborators wanted the venue to serve artists and creatives in Boise. The art produced has taken many forms including live performances with dance and original music, immersive experiences and now a feature-length film.
“Ruin” tells the story of five unassuming employees who are drawn to the stage in the wake of a show cancellation. The film is directed by Aidan Brezonick, written and choreographed by Edson, with an original musical score by Andrew Stensaas and cinematography from Dustin Supencheck.
The idea of the film came about during the beginning of the pandemic when the idea of a live show seemed impossible. “Ruin” is about the desire to create and that in the face of ruin, humans will always create art.
“This rebuilding process — when things fall apart we at least want the optimism that it will rebuild,” Stensaas said in a phone interview.
“Trust in your own interpretations,” Edson said. “There’s no prescription on what things mean.”
Brezonick, an L.A.-based director who grew up in Boise, worked with Edson to create a dance-narrative hybrid film that is accessible to anyone.
“Boise is such a cool place and I think it rarely gets the representation that it needs and deserves,” Brezonick said in a behind-the-scenes look at the movie. “One of the main things that I thought was great was to come back and do, like a reasonably big production here and show that you can do really cool stuff in Boise. For me, the coolest part is getting to showcase all that stuff and to have people see it on a national stage. I’ll make people understand that Idaho has a lot of creativity.”
Edson worked closely with Brezonick to find a balance between narrative storytelling and character-driven dance. The two offered different perspectives which lead to a balance in the film.
“It’s incredibly ambitious trying to carry a story and movement for an entire film,” Edson said in a phone interview. “We wanted enough stuff to ground it but enough abstraction that it feels adventurous.”
The actors included Luma Jasim, Nell Josephine, Tony Carnell, Brett Perry, Daniel Ojeda, Cydney Covert and Sara Bruner. Edson wanted the performers to have as much input on their characters and movements as possible.
“The performers are captivating,” Edson said. “Everyone gave themselves in this way.”
Brezonick agreed. “You have all these amazing different people from different backgrounds and they can all tie into one story that is seemingly all over the place but somehow has all this connective tissue that makes sense,” Brezonick said. “That’s the most interesting part about creating things is finding ways to do things you’ve never done before.”
The film was shot at the Morrison Center in November 2020 in the span of six days, a feat that was no easy task. The crew took extra precautions while filming during a pandemic — masks on set, testing every day and having the crew in pods when not filming. While “RUIN” was inspired by the isolation and desire to create during the pandemic, it’s not a movie set during COVID. It was a deliberate choice to not feature masks in the film to have a timeless feeling.
“We wanted it to exist beyond this time — beyond COVID,” Edson said.
While Stensaas is no stranger to creating music, scoring a film is a different story. He studied his favorite film composers — Bernard Herrmann and Jon Brion — to hone in on what makes a classic score. The one song not created by Stensaas that made its way into the film is The Fairy Queen’s “O let me weep” — a song that was crucial to the choreography from the get-go.
“I wanted it to feel like it’s constantly building,” Stensaas said. “Even when I loved a song, [Edson] and [Brezonick] gave me a different perspective. If it wasn’t working for the scene, they would tell me.”
Through the stress of writing, choreographing, filming, editing and scoring a film, Edson and Stensaas only found a larger desire to create.
“I’m ready for the next,” Stensaas said. “To take what we learned from this one. We’ve only been motivated by the process of making ‘Ruin.’”
“It stoked a fire in us,” Edson said. “We want to keep going.”