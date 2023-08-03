LED_Friends_Square.png
Boise’s vibrant art scene could be about to get even brighter as LED + Friends get ready to unveil their highly anticipated show, “Over the Moon.” The show is hosted at the newly renovated TRICA building in Boise’s North End. For three consecutive evenings at 8 p.m., from Aug. 4 to 6, audiences will be exposed to the work of LED’s award-winning co-directors, Lauren Edson and Andrew Stensaas. This could be an artistic experience you don’t want to miss.

LED + Friends are taking a unique approach that transcends conventional boundaries, combining critically acclaimed dance with live music they hope will provide enjoyment for a wide variety of tastes. “We try to create meaningful artistic experiences that are life affirming and take on various vehicles, we don’t compartmentalize our artistic endeavors to dance, music, or film, they are all integrated in a way to allow people to find their own entry points to the work,” said Edson.

