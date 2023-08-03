...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR SOUTHERN
HIGHLANDS, OWYHEE MOUNTAINS, AND WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM...
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from Thursday afternoon
through Friday evening for all but the NF districts, again due to
scattered thunderstorms. This replaces the Fire Weather Watch that
had previously been issued.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/
THURSDAY TO 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ FRIDAY FOR LIGHTNING FOR
NORTHERN BOISE BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM
AND BAKER VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...
637 AND 646...
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts to 50 mph.
Boise’s vibrant art scene could be about to get even brighter as LED + Friends get ready to unveil their highly anticipated show, “Over the Moon.” The show is hosted at the newly renovated TRICA building in Boise’s North End. For three consecutive evenings at 8 p.m., from Aug. 4 to 6, audiences will be exposed to the work of LED’s award-winning co-directors, Lauren Edson and Andrew Stensaas. This could be an artistic experience you don’t want to miss.
LED + Friends are taking a unique approach that transcends conventional boundaries, combining critically acclaimed dance with live music they hope will provide enjoyment for a wide variety of tastes. “We try to create meaningful artistic experiences that are life affirming and take on various vehicles, we don’t compartmentalize our artistic endeavors to dance, music, or film, they are all integrated in a way to allow people to find their own entry points to the work,” said Edson.
Inspired by the beloved children’s book, “Goodnight Moon” by Margaret Wise Brown, “Over the Moon” aims to intertwine the familiar with the fantastical and invoke a sense of childlike wonder within its audience. This ambitious piece looks to be a testament to LED’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of artistic expression, using virtuosic movement, original music and theatricality to create a spectacle that they hope will leave a lasting impression.
“We believe in the power art can have on our society and individuals; it truly does heal, so we take that responsibility with great reverence,” said Edson. “We want to create an experience that is lasting … the element of live music provides an entirely new piece to what can often feel dance-centric, our aim is to provide you with something you’ve never seen before.”
Adding to the allure of “Over the Moon,” the performance will also feature collaborations from around the globe. Accompanying LED to the stage will be performances by local musicians, as well as an octane duet choreographed by Franco Nieto from Open Space, an artistic company based in Portland, Oregon. Finally, there will be two special guests, Uno and Sophia, street dancers hailing from Tokyo and Portland respectively.
For those seeking a performance featuring a blend of arts, award-winning choreography, and performers from around the world, “Over the Moon” could be an unmissable event. Tickets are available starting at $25 at ledboise.com, but act swiftly as this captivating experience is selling quickly.