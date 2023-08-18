Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Burlesque sensations Kitten de Ville, Ruby Joule and Jolie Goodnight are on the road for their summer tour, “Road Strip!” and they'll be stopping in Boise for a variety of events, even offering the chance to learn the craft yourself.

Kitten de Ville photo by psyko boys .jpg

Kitten De Ville has been given the title "Queen of the Quake" by the Burlesque Hall of Fame and was also crowned Miss Exotic World 2002. Her class starts at 6 p.m., Aug. 23.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, all three performers will host a class at the Xanadu Community Center at 5015 W. Bond St. Each class lasts one hour and has its own topic/theme — guests can expect to have "fun learning the art of the striptease, bumping and grinding while flaunting tassels, sequins, rhinestones, and feathers."

Ruby Joule by Roj Rodriguez.png

Ruby Joule's class starts at 8 p.m. and is all about the "Feather Boa Technique."
JolieGoodnight_RoseRoom02_SamRich.jpg

Jolie Goodnight's class, "'FANtastic' Fan Dancing," starts at 7 p.m. and is centered around learning to use a fan as a prop.

Recommended for you

Load comments