Burlesque sensations Kitten de Ville, Ruby Joule and Jolie Goodnight are on the road for their summer tour, “Road Strip!” and they'll be stopping in Boise for a variety of events, even offering the chance to learn the craft yourself.
On Wednesday, Aug. 23, all three performers will host a class at the Xanadu Community Center at 5015 W. Bond St. Each class lasts one hour and has its own topic/theme — guests can expect to have "fun learning the art of the striptease, bumping and grinding while flaunting tassels, sequins, rhinestones, and feathers."
The first class, "Bump and Grind," is taught by Kitten de Ville and starts at 6 p.m. De Ville has been given the title "Queen of the Quake" by the Burlesque Hall of Fame and was also crowned Miss Exotic World 2002. She has been teaching burlesque since 2006 and her class will teach you the "classic style that is at the very heart of every Burlesque performance."
Guests need to bring a pair of heels that they can dance in (if that exists), and clothing you can freely move in.
The second class, "'FANtastic' Fan Dancing," taught by Jolie Goodnight, starts at 7 p.m. and is centered around learning to use a fan as a prop. Goodnight has taught at the Austin Academy of Burlesque, as well as on tour at such iconic places as the New York School of Burlesque and Indigo Blue’s Academy of Burlesque in Seattle.
The class description states: "A good fan dance can tease and tantalize, but wielding this beautiful prop isn't always as easy as it looks." But don't worry, Goodnight will guide you through the techniques, including a full foundation of basics. For this class, guests are again asked to bring high-heeled shoes, clothing you can stretch in, and also fans (if you have any.)
The last class starts at 8 p.m. and is all about the "Feather Boa Technique." Taught by Ruby Joule, this class will make you a "boa-wielding pro." Jolue's burlesque career spans over 15 years and she is a three-time title holder at the Burlesque Hall of Fame. Again, you will need comfortable clothes and high heels, and also a boa, scarf or anything that will work as a "boa placeholder."
Individual classes are $25 each, or you can sign up for all three for $65. In order to register for a class, you will need to send payment directly to the instructor along with your name, city and email. More information about the classes, along with instructions for registering, can be found online at roadstriptour.com.