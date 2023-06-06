Chef Kris

Chef Kris Komori stands in the dining space at KIN in downtown Boise.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

In a first for Idaho, Kris Komori, co-owner and head chef at KIN, took home the top prize for the Mountain region category at the 2023 James Beard Awards ceremony Monday evening. Twitter erupted with the news as it was happening, with congratulation tweets coming from local news outlets, restaurateurs, and fans.

Winning "Best Chef: Mountain Region" gives Komori top reign over five states, including Colorado, Utah, Montana, Wyoming and Idaho.

