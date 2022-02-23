Jessica Sulikowski is a soloist entering her 14th season with the Ballet Idaho company. She also teaches ballet and body conditioning at Ballet Idaho Academy.
Her dedication to ballet began as a child, when she studied dance at many different studios, sometimes dedicating five hours after school and all her weekend time to practice, rehearse, and perform. Now as a professional dancer she continues to devote countless hours to her craft.
“Dance consumes our lives. I mean, you wake up stretch, have a nurturing meal. You review, so you're studying your notes, your corrections on old videos. Then you're at dance all day. Then I go off and teach at night and then I come home,” Sulikowski said.
She treasures the community of dancers and artists she works alongside each day.
“I love the people I work with so much,” Sulikowski said. “There are about five of us who have been here since 2008, so we're like family now.”
As a young dancer Sulikowski started with jazz and tap dancing, which helped her form a strong foundation.
Over the years Sulikowski has danced in countless ballets, but said her favorite role is The Sugar Plum Fairy from "The Nutcracker."
“It was my first principal role,” Sulikowski said. “And because we have so many shows in so many casts, it's the first time for some dancers to get big opportunities. And the live music is just so powerful. I love the choreography and I get to do it year after year.”
What many may not realize, she said, is ballet is both a unique physical challenge, and an art form.
“A lot of times, ballet dancers are asked, are you an athlete or are you an artist, and we're both,” Sulikowski said. “Because we're jumping and spinning and we're having class every day and doing these really challenging moves, but we are also artists and we're using our body as an instrument.”
Sulikowski said she continues to return to Idaho Ballet because of the constant growth and innovation the company pursues, as well as the great collaborations they participate in with other local artists such as the Boise Phil.
“Ballet Idaho is always doing bigger and better things so it never feels stale here.”