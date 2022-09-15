Support Local Journalism


Contributing to the Boise Art community since 2017, the James Castle House preserves the astonishing and beautiful work of Castle, while enriching the local community and providing support and opportunities for artists both locally and nationally.

According to the website, Castle was born in 1899, and created thousands of artworks during his lifetime, the majority of which were made while he lived in the house and its near surroundings. He was born deaf, never learned to speak, read or write, but Castle was a revolutionary artist, whose unique approach to art and creativity produced a massive body of work. He was self taught.

