Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — The 34th annual Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron announced the concert lineup for this year’s event to be held Aug. 24 – 27 at Hillcrest Country Club. The first event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, the event features four days of PGA TOUR golf with three concerts at Hillcrest in the evenings following the first three tournament rounds. Ticket sales started at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 4. 

According to a press releases, the concerts will kick off following golf on Thursday, Aug. 24 with nine-time Grammy winner, Sheryl Crow. Crow’s first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide; seven charted in the Top 10, and five were certified for Multi-Platinum sales. Most recently, the full-length documentary film based on Crow’s life and career, entitled "Sheryl," premiered to critical acclaim at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival ahead of its network premiere on Showtime.

Recommended for you

Load comments