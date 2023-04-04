BOISE — The 34th annual Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron announced the concert lineup for this year’s event to be held Aug. 24 – 27 at Hillcrest Country Club. The first event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, the event features four days of PGA TOUR golf with three concerts at Hillcrest in the evenings following the first three tournament rounds. Ticket sales started at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 4.
According to a press releases, the concerts will kick off following golf on Thursday, Aug. 24 with nine-time Grammy winner, Sheryl Crow. Crow’s first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide; seven charted in the Top 10, and five were certified for Multi-Platinum sales. Most recently, the full-length documentary film based on Crow’s life and career, entitled "Sheryl," premiered to critical acclaim at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival ahead of its network premiere on Showtime.
Following golf on Friday night, rock and roll legend Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will take the stage. Formed in 1979 and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015, the group has had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics: “Bad Reputation;” “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll;” “I Hate Myself For Loving You;” and “Crimson and Clover.”
On Saturday night, American rock band Weezer will rock the stage with their numerous chart-topping megahits, including: “Buddy Holly;” “Undone (The Sweater Song);” “Say It Ain’t So;” “El Scorcho;” “Hash Pipe;” “Island In The Sun;” “Beverly Hills;” “Pork and Beans;” and more. Weezer has won Grammys, MTV Video Music Awards, and more throughout their career and sold 10 million albums in the U.S., and over 35 million records worldwide.
“We are excited for another entertaining year of exciting PGA TOUR golf by day and amazing concerts at night at Hillcrest Country Club,” said Jeff Sanders, CEO of Jeff Sanders Entertainment, the company that promotes and operates the event. “Last year the event set charity records and thanks to our amazing sponsors Albertsons, Chevron, over 100 additional major sponsors and 800 loyal Boise volunteers, we hope to do that again while hosting the most fan friendly and affordable event here in Boise.
In 2022, the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron set the Korn Ferry Tour charity record delivering $3 million to charities. The event will continue its rich history of supporting charity by adding to the nearly $33 million raised since the inaugural event in 1990. A portion of the money raised for charity will once again come from the Mondelez Tickets Support Charity Program where 100% of all event ticket sales support local charities. Through the Mondelez Tickets Support Charity program, all ticket purchasers will select the local charity their ticket purchase will support.
The Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron will be the first of three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events to feature 156 Korn Ferry Tour players as they compete to earn their PGA TOUR cards for the 2023-2024 PGA TOUR season. The tournament has hosted many of the best golfers in the world over the years on their way to PGA TOUR stardom including current PGA TOUR stars Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Victor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele, and many more.
The concerts will be held at Hillcrest CC on the 18th fairway and will start immediately after golf concludes. Concert admission is included with the purchase of daily tickets and four-day passes — there will not be any additional charges or upgraded tickets needed to enjoy the concerts after golf. The concerts are sponsored by Smithfield Foods on Thursday, Tyson Foods on Friday and Sanderson Farms on Saturday.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 4 at 9 a.m. and include admission to the golf tournament by day and concerts at night. Daily tickets are just $30 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday and only $10 for Sunday’s final round. A limited number of 4-day passes will also be available for $75 that include admission to all four days of the golf tournament and all three evening concerts.
In addition to the golf and concert admission, all tickets will include admission to three on-course hospitality venues — the Albertsons Fan Pavilion on the 16th green featuring Michelob Ultra Beers Fore Birdies and Albertsons Signature Café, the all-new Albertsons Wine Bar also located on the 16th green and the Coors Light Fan Deck behind the 18th green.