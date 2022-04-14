“I always had the idea of doing more,” said Russ Stoddard, founder of Oliver Russell and owner of the Front Street icon that has come to be known as the “I Love You” building. It features art by Grant Olson of a man flexing his muscles, with the words “I Love You” emblazoned below.
What Stoddard wants to do more of is spread inspiration throughout the community. It’s something he’s taken as an imperative since Day One. “I’ve always had it inside me,” he said. “It’s something in my DNA. I’ve never been satisfied with ‘business as usual.’ I’ve always had to have a component of giving back to the community. …I was born to serve others.”
Stoddard’s commitment is not just lip service. He is the author of “Rise Up: How to Build a Socially Conscious Business.” And his company is one of a handful of local companies that have achieved B Corp certification, which means, essentially, the company is committed to conducting itself for the good — of the community, of its employees and of the environment.
And it’s also apparent in Stoddard’s most recent crowdfunding effort to add more inspirational figures to Inspiration Alley. As of noon on Wednesday, April 13, the GoFundMe had raised $12,461 of its $20,000 goal.
“Inspiration Alley” was born on the backside of the Oliver Russell offices in downtown Boise in 2020. The collection of large-scale murals depict social justice heroes Malala Yousafzai, Maya Moore, Colin Kaepernick, and Dolores Huerta. It is a sight that inspires anyone who walks past and has become a selfie magnet and more.
“In the time since we created the Inspiration Alley Project, it has been included in an ESPN ‘30 for 30’ documentary and has served as an educational field trip for classes of elementary school children looking to learn more about people who are committed to changing the world for good,” Stoddard said.
Stoddard’s new goal is to triple the number of murals with more inspirational figures, support the artists creating them, including Collin and Hawk Sahlein with Sector Seventeen, and to create a companion online experience “so that we can reach — and teach — others about these remarkable and inspirational people.”
The website component could be accessed via a QR code, said Stoddard, and would include detailed information about the mural figures “and people could learn about the stories of these inspirational people,’ he said.
As to who those other inspirational figures may be, a list of possibles includes: Dolly Parton, Jane Goodall, Sally Ride, Alexei Navalny and Greta Thunberg, among others. In addition, Stoddard said the public can weigh in, too. If you have inspiring people you’d like to nominate, you can send a note on the GoFundMe page or contact them on social media through Twitter (@Oliver_Russell), LinkedIn (Russ Stoddard) or Instagram (@_oliverrussel_).
As to where the next murals will be, Stoddard has a plan. The back of his building is an available canvas, he said, “by Manfred’s — and there could also be one on the front. And if we can raise enough funds, I’ll put it out into the community.”
Stoddard encourages everyone to pitch in. “You can be a part of it,” he said, “even if you can only afford $20.”