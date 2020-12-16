In the Hopper: An arts roundup
Tickets are on sale now for the 19th-annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival. Like so much this year, the event will be an online festival experience, but all the activism, exploration of the natural world and adventure will be there, with 104 films set for screening between Thursday and Sunday, Jan. 14 and 24, as well as filmmaker engagement panels, art exhibitions, self-guided exercises, youth programming and more. Tickets range from a five-session pass ($50) to the Watershed Pass ($450). Check out the full lineup and further details at wsff.eventive.org.
If you’ve submitted your Fiction 101 entry and want to continue your life as a budding writer, consider the Writers in the Attic contest via The Cabin. This year’s theme is “Rupture,” interpreted as you will. Submit your poems, fiction or nonfiction, but keep your entries below 1,500 words in length according to Microsoft Word. The entry fee is $10 for The Cabin members and $15 for everyone else, and entries must be sent by midnight on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. While Boise Weekly has in the past reported on the WITA contest, we are obliged to say that this year’s judge will be BW Managing Editor Harrison Berry (the author of this article). Find out more about the contest at thecabin.submittable.com.
This one’s for the younger folks out there: Global Ties U.S. is looking for American cultural performers for the U.S. pavilion at the upcoming Expo 2020 in Dubai—the World Expo—which runs October through March, 2021-22. Applicants should be between the ages of 18 and 29 and willing to represent categories like cinema, food, dance, gaming, music, the performing arts, sports and more, and willing to engage people on topics like innovation, technology and creativity. Participation comes with a weekly $300 stipend. For more info or to apply, head to globaltiesus.org.
—Harrison Berry