The Idaho Museum of International Diaspora and the Idaho Office for Refugees are teaming up with a delicious offer. Its “Kitchen of Exotic Eats” program offers online and in-person cooking classes to individuals, the community and organizations “in a cultural culinary environment for eager aspiring community chefs and general participants to learn how to cook cultural dishes the way they were prepared and eaten in the origin country using traditional cookware,” according to the website.
Up next is a cooking class and culinary cultural experience on Afghan cooking at JUMP 6 — 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
The class is free and open to all ages although registration is required. You can go to the website to register: idahomid.org/cookingclass.
The demonstration by featured cook Seema Shah will be given in Dari with English translation.
The menu includes recipes for: Ashak — “a delicious and hearty dish made of pasta dumplings filled with chives and served in a tomato sauce, beans and yogurt with dried mint, a centuries-old traditional Afghan dish enjoyed for centuries.”
Here is Shah’s story from the website: “My name is Seema Shah. I was born in Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan, and I came to the United States of America with my daughter Roya, 20 years ago. I live in Boise, and my favorite hobby is cooking. I’m so excited to be hosting a cooking class to share our favorite Afghani dish with you all.”
Boise Weekly reached out to Holly Beech, communications manager at the Idaho Office for Refugees via email to find out more about the class. The following has been gently edited.
The Idaho Museum of International Diaspora is holding cooking and cultural experience classes to introduce our community to exotic foods and how to cook them. It’s more of a hands-on experience than your regular cooking class. Can you describe what a typical class is like?
In a typical cooking class, participants join online from the comfort of their own kitchens and follow along with the instructor step by step, while getting to hear stories about the traditional cuisine and about the chef’s background and culture. It’s a beautiful way to learn something new and feel connected.
On Sept. 12, we’ll host our first in-person cooking experience together at JUMP, featuring community chef Seema Shah. She’ll show the class how to make ashak, a traditional Afghan dumpling dish. Seema will be speaking in Dari, with her daughter interpreting in English in real time. We’ve seen a lot of new community members from Afghanistan over the past two years, and we hope the class brings a comforting sense of home through language, food, and being together. The class is free, and all are welcome!
Rather than each person making their own dish like you’d see in a traditional class, this event will allow participants to observe the process, hear stories from Seema, learn how she prepares the dish, and sample the delicious results in a fun environment.
Sharing one another’s stories is how we can all come together in community and this seems like a perfect way to bring our cultures together and to come to a closer understanding of one another. How did this idea come about?
Food is such a fun and meaningful way to learn more about someone and their background. During the pandemic, the Idaho Office for Refugees hosted virtual cooking classes with Idaho chefs from immigrant and refugee backgrounds. People, myself included, loved this way of staying connected, hearing stories, and learning to make different cultural cuisines during an otherwise pretty isolating time.
With the Idaho Museum of International Diaspora developing a fantastic Kitchen of Exotic Eats, we saw this as the perfect opportunity to partner. We both value the power of food in bringing people together and celebrating different cultures. We host online cooking classes featuring cooks and dishes from around the world.
This is not the first cultural cooking class — how many have you hosted so far and what exotic foods have been prepared and cultures explored?
In IOR’s previous series, we hosted several virtual classes featuring chefs from all over the world, including Cuba, India, Kenya, China, Syria, Laos and Venezuela. Earlier this summer we became a legacy partner in IMID’s Kitchen of Exotic Eats to support the culinary and cultural connections already taking place there. So far we have hosted classes featuring Lao and Indian cuisine.
Will these be happening monthly? Is there a way to sign up for all of them? Do you know what the next one will be about?
The classes will be hosted on a regular basis, and you can stay up to date by visiting idahomid.org/cookingclass and following the Idaho Museum of International Diaspora and Idaho Office for Refugees on Facebook and Instagram.
How else can people get involved and learn more?
We invite anyone to attend a class and, if you would like, sponsor the class fee for others who might not be able to afford it. This helps cover the cost of ingredients, the stipend for the chef, and interpretation services. These classes are also a great way for businesses and organizations to support a more connected community. You can become a sponsor at idahomid.org/cookingclass, and I have to share IMID’s sponsorship level names because they are so perfectly Idaho:
$1,500: Potatoes Au Gratin
$1,000: Fully Loaded Baked Potato
$500: Twice Baked Potato
$250: Seasoned Fries
Anything else you want to say.
Boise has an amazing culinary scene created by entrepreneurs from refugee and immigrant backgrounds — some of whom are James Beard Award nominees. You don’t have to wait for a cooking class to try out amazing dishes from Ethiopia, Iraq, Cuba, Afghanistan, African countries, and many others. Find ideas at idahorefugees.org/culinary.html.
There’s also a Taste of Liberia Fundraising Buffet at Global Lounge in Boise from noon — 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, supporting the Makatas Heart Foundation. And the Afghan Cultural Center of Idaho will be hosting a community dinner at the Erma Hayman House later this fall, stay tuned!