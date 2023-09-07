Palina-Beth_JUMP promo.jpg

The Idaho Museum of International Diaspora and Idaho Office for Refugees are partnering to bring to the community a free Afghan culintary experience in English and Dari on Sept. 12 at JUMP Boise. Pictured are IMID’s Executive Director Palina Louangketh and IOR’s Events & Parnterships Coordinator Elizabeth Norton (right). This class is part of the ongoing Kitchen of Exotic Eats series. Learn more at

idahomid.org/cookingclass

.

 Courtesy IMID

The Idaho Museum of International Diaspora and the Idaho Office for Refugees are teaming up with a delicious offer. Its “Kitchen of Exotic Eats” program offers online and in-person cooking classes to individuals, the community and organizations “in a cultural culinary environment for eager aspiring community chefs and general participants to learn how to cook cultural dishes the way they were prepared and eaten in the origin country using traditional cookware,” according to the website.

Up next is a cooking class and culinary cultural experience on Afghan cooking at JUMP 6 — 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

