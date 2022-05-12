Stand-up comedy is a genre that’s endured because it’s so much fun. Not only is it great to laugh but it’s also a communal experience, from the person on stage to the audience. It’s a great way to spend an evening. For those local fans of comedy yearning for more — get ready to yuk it up at Idaho’s first statewide best comedian competition. Three women — Beth Norton, Kat Lizarraga and Hailee Lenhart-Wees — created the event. This three day mini-festival features 24 working Idaho comedians and might be just the thing that people may be needing now — a laugh.
“I was really lucky to start stand-up comedy in a scene that felt safe and had a ton of opportunity, and my first and most memorable growth experiences were through an open admission, statewide competition called Vermont’s Funniest Comedian Contest,” said co-founder Norton in a press release. “When the pandemic hit, I lost all the momentum I had spent years building. It was like falling off of a cliff. I knew I needed something big to work toward to recover from that and that other comics would too and remembered this competition.”
Idaho’s Best Comedian Competition 2022 is Thursday, May 19 through Saturday, May 21 at the Visual Arts Collective in Garden City. People can buy three-day passes for $55. Individual tickets for the 19 and 20 are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, on Saturday tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. For more information people can go to idahobestcomedian.com and to buy tickets people can go to eventbrite.com.
As the three comics came together they knew they wanted to create a safe space for new comics and get more stage time for all the local comedians.
“The comics are all signed up and the two requirements were that they are practicing stand-up comics who live in Idaho,” wrote Norton in an email. “Their experience and skill level run the gamut.”
Norton was awarded a grant from the Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. With that money, the founders will be able to help the comics in the competition by funding a video of each performer’s set and a headshot. Without these, booking can be hard for new comics. In essence, the competition is not only an event but also a community builder.
Norton said it’s too soon to say if the event will be reoccurring. However, if this competition is a success perhaps Boise can look forward to an ongoing tradition.
The event organizers are also looking for sponsors. For people or businesses that are interested visit idahosbestcomedian.com/sponsorship.