Art Deco is a style of art that defined the 1920s and ‘30s. It largely used geometric shapes and stylization to create many everyday objects, from hats, vacuums and dresses to buildings.
“This is kind of the fun part of Art Deco,” Nicole Inghilterra said, “that it’s taking sometimes very humble goods and turning them into really exquisite show pieces and such. That occurred throughout Idaho in architecture, too, which I think is the most easily recognizable part of Art Deco for the Idaho public.”
Inghilterra is the Capitol Curator & Museum Registrar for the Idaho State Museum and was in charge of putting The Art of Deco exhibit together. It is composed of over 40 pieces that capture Art Deco’s prevalence and impact on architecture and design, as well as on Idaho. These pieces will be on display until Jan. 14, 2023 and are included in the general admission ticket.
Most of the pieces came from the Idaho State Museum’s own collection of over 50,000 historic items.
“Any museum usually has only 2% or so of their collection, when you have a collection of that size, on display at any given time,” Inghilterra said. “So that’s the fun part of these temporary exhibits because they allow us to showcase pieces that may not have ever been put on display. Our museum director was here last night — she’s like ‘I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a single one of these in an exhibit before here.’”
One of the pieces that was donated was an illustration of Hotel Boise. In this drawing, you can see these structures that look like rectangular pillars at the top of the building. This is a part of one of the branches of Art Deco: Zigzag.
Zigzag is an architectural style that uses many patterns and lines, primarily vertical.
“Zigzag relies on a lot of vertical lines, repeated decorative elaborate motifs, that again, take these sometimes very organic shapes and turn them into geometry in repetition,” Inghilterra said.
While Zigzag is more vertical, Streamline Moderne is more horizontal. This design philosophy has a large focus on using horizontal lines to show speed and efficiency. Moderne was included on many home goods, such as toys, fridges, and, specifically, the Electrolux vacuum cleaner.
“You wouldn’t think a vacuum would need that much embellishment,” Inghilterra said. “I’ve heard it described as a locomotive running down a racetrack. Those skids are very artfully crafted so that it’s cruising down your carpet and, of course, it’s a vacuum.”
It looks like a sled or something out of the cartoon “The Jetsons” if it wasn’t for the extendable plug at the end of it. It has rails on the bottom as well as horizontal lines on the logo to add to its appearance of sleekness, all part of the Art Deco look.
Art Deco wasn’t limited to utilizing horizontal and vertical lines, however. This style also called back to the past, inspired by Indigenous and ancient Egyptian art.
“A lot of what happened in that period,” Inghilterra said, “was a refocusing on ancient motifs and turning them into something that was extremely marketable, that was parallel to and feeding Art Deco, was this other current of Egyptian revival … Idaho has a really stunning example of Egyptian revival in The Egyptian Theatre here in downtown Boise.”
One piece in the exhibit that shows these inspirations is a dress in the back of the center display. This dress was made sometime after 1915 and is a light orangey color with gold and silvery beaded patterns that resemble traditional Indigenous designs.
“There’s so much detail in it. It’s absolutely stunning,” Inghilterra said. “I think it does a really great job of showcasing how Art Deco designers sometimes appropriated, under the guise of appreciation, many different motifs from cultures across the world. Which is, of course, something we’re still discussing today, but doing so in a different lens.”
To some, Art Deco could seem broad, expansive, and somewhat confusing. This is exemplified by one of the quotes featured in the exhibit. “When I am asked my personal definition of Art Deco, I feel much the same as Louis Armstrong must have felt when he was asked to define: ‘If you’re with it, you’ll know it!’” — Lynn Abbie, president of the Chicago Art Deco Society.