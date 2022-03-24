Storyfort is one of the oldest and most cherished of Treefort forts, first starting in 2014. This year’s Storyfort includes a reading from the Idaho Prison Arts Collective at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at FireFusion Studios & Delia Dante Gallery.
“Their reading just blew me away,” said Christian Winn, director of Storyfort. “It was so often raw and revealing.”
Winn used to be on the board of directors of the collective and helped bring it to Treefort. Over three hours, the event will feature 10 short non-fiction readings. Four of the stories were written and will be presented by formerly-incarcerated people; they will also present the six other stories that were written by currently-incarcerated people.
“Emotional turmoil makes good art,” said Michael Richardson, executive director of IPAC, “It relates to the other therapeutic aspects of writing. When you have the chance to tell your story to other people who have a real interest in hearing it, that is a truly cathartic opportunity.”
While getting his bachelor’s in sculpting and MFA in creative writing, Richardson volunteered to teach arts to incarcerated people. He really enjoyed the work and all he learned from his students, and also the dedication and passion he saw within the prisons. The students really appreciated the time he spent with them and the lessons he shared, especially because they get so few of those opportunities while in prison.
“I was really struck by how their life situations inspire a level of discipline and focus and creative output that really often is more driven than other students,” Richardson said. “I learned a tremendous amount about what the true nature of language is — the true nature of expression. And I learned a lot from folks who have gone through these very humbling experiences.”
He helped create IPAC to make a more consistent presence of arts volunteers within the prison system. Without an organization with good credibility and established relationships, a single volunteer would have to spend a huge amount of time and effort going through the prison bureaucracy to teach in prisons.
“Folks inside, they see a lot of volunteers come and go, especially folks in the longer-term facilities,” Richardson said. “They really crave these opportunities and volunteers get a lot out of it, but it’s hard to sustain.”
IPAC currently has four classes: Painting at South Idaho Correctional Institution; Mindfulness at SICI; Ukuleles at South Boise Women’s Correctional Center; and writing at Idaho State Correctional Institution. Each individual gravitates towards a different medium: creating lyrical poetry, raw nonfiction or out-there fiction. The collective is looking to expand, such as adding a dance class at the women’s prison and even maybe adding a prison newspaper.
The in-person presenters will be Mark Person, who is the MC, Jason Zimmerman, Kaitlin Fledderjohann and Danielle Kroeger. The writers whose work will be read are Jason Burdett, Travis Tanner, Laurence Weed, Dave Steece, John Bond and Chris Shanahan.
“Mark Person is very well known in the reentry community, someone who’s been doing a tremendous amount to help people transition,” Richardson said.
Kroeger kept a journal while she was serving her time and will be reading from that. Steece’s piece is a chapter out of a book that IPAC will publish in the fall.
“He’s been publishing his pieces on Facebook for a while,” Richardson said. “And after I read about a dozen of those, I was like, ‘Oh my God, this has to be a book.’ We have to because it would be a shame if this stuff just drifted off into the digital ether.”
All the Storyfort events are free and open to the public.