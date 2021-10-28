Idaho Dance Theatre is premiering "Follow Your Passion," a live performance with numerous movement essays featuring a range of dancers and music.
"Rivers of Life — Journey of the Salmon" is a collaboration between Idaho Dance Theatre and the Idaho Chapter Sierra Club.
"Rivers of Life" has original music from composer Eric Alexander, choreography by Rulon Wood and choreography by Marla Hansen. Performers include premieres by Nathan Powell, Yurek Hansen, Meaghan Novoa, Lemuel Reagan and a collaboration with Pivot Movement with choreography by Ali Landers and vocals from Connor Wentworth.
Other pieces include Powell's "Ascension," a work designed to be uplifting, calming and inspiring. Idaho Dance Theatre's dancers have a floaty quality while moving with Beethoven's Hymne an Die Nacht.
A more solemn performance can be seen in Reagan's "Menticide." A movement essay about the risk of losing art.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4–6 and 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at BSU Special Events Center.
Tickets are available at idahodancetheatre.org and at the Box Office an hour before each performance. Discounted tickets for students, seniors, military.
Idaho Dance Theatre is requiring audience members show proof that they are fully vaccinated. Guests who are not vaccinated must show proof of a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours to the performance time. All guests, regardless of vaccination status or age, will be required to wear masks while in the building.