...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
SUNDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TO
9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 109. For the Heat Advisory,
temperatures up to 106.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon MDT /11 AM
PDT/ to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Sunday. For the Heat Advisory,
until noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Launa Eddy, a multidisciplinary artist, works on her 25-foot sculpture, "The Mind's Eye."
Launa Eddy’s truck couldn’t get up a hill in November 2021. Deadman Pass, to be specific — a long, steep road with tight turns in Oregon. She had an old, cheap car that she got just to transport the 25-foot metal sculpture she was making for Burning Man. With the help of some local mechanics, she got to the next town, but then couldn’t find another car.
“I knew that no matter what happens, even if it didn't make it — there was a good chance it wasn't going to make it — that there would be an adventure attached to it,” said Eddy, a multi-disciplinary artist who makes sculptures, illustrations and masks.
She had to call Burning Man Art Project Manager Peter Platzgumme for help, who then notified the closest affiliated group: the Idaho Burners Alliance, a nonprofit committed to bringing arts, science and technology education to Idaho.
Kaden Sinclair, president of the nonprofit, made the five-hour roundtrip to pick up the sculpture, and then back. He then offered Eddy to be their artist-in-residence.
“The whole experience honestly — getting past the actual drama — became a really amazing opportunity to meet an incredible community out here,” Eddy said. “I love Boise. It's absolutely beautiful. People are really warm. The food's amazing.”
The people of Boise can see her sculpture, "The Mind’s Eye," at the Summer Soiree on Saturday, July 30 at Xanadu at 5015 Bond St. The free event will have a daytime section from 3-6 p.m. and a nighttime section that starts at 8 p.m. The Summer Soiree will also include music from local DJ Just Some Clown, fire throwers from Flow Dojo and another structure set to debut at Burning Man, "MesmerElda" by Sinclair.
“Launa’s project is woefully underfunded,” Sinclair said. “It's free to show up, but there's things that people can definitely help with, but it's not required.”
Sinclair’s work, right now, is 15 feet high and 40 feet across and is essentially made of what he calls six “Stargate” rings with laser-cut designs on them. He has been working on it since 2017 and when the work is finished, it will be 40 feet tall with a space to stand in the upper portion made of one-way mirrors.
"The Minds Eye," on the other hand, is a surrealist sculpture made of painted, hand-formed steel that will go to the 2022 Burning Man. The artwork is meant to create wonder in the viewer and symbolizes overcoming struggles with imagination and humor.
“The sculpture is like a figurative version of myself or a mask of myself that's being leveraged by tears or life force in some way,” Eddy said, “and that travels through the face, up through a cloud, that’s sort of like consciousness, and turns into these wild animals.”
Eddy was born and raised in Rhode Island and much of her family was in the lobster business. When she wasn’t fishing on boats, she was with her family’s animals, including horses, dogs, ferrets and the wolves that her father bred and sold.
“I spent a lot of time with animals and on the ocean and I didn't spend a lot of time with people to be honest with you,” Eddy said. “So I went out and tried to learn more about people and how people became who they became.”
She majored in anthropology at Franklin Pierce College in Ridge, New Hampshire. She then moved to New York City when she was 21.
“I've walked the edge of a path that I wasn't really sure how to pave, but I knew that I wanted to have an interesting life, do things a little bit differently, be able to take opportunities that come my way,” Eddy said. “I'm willing to struggle to get to the reward on the other side and you have to be as a creative, if you're serious about what you're doing.”
In New York City in 2010, she first learned about Burning Man and went with some friends. She was awestruck by the towering structures all around the festival and applied for and received an Honoraria grant from Burning Man Arts in 2020 and 2022 to make her own.
“The sculpture is about going through struggle, going through sometimes traumatic experiences, difficult experiences, coming out the other side and discovering something that you didn't know existed,” Eddy said. “Society tells us to hide our traumas — I prefer to use them to create new worlds.”