Nature can keep people grounded.
Many find joy in gardening, which became exceedingly popular during the stay-at-home order and has remained so throughout the pandemic.
But sometimes people want to wander through gardens outside of their backyards, to commune with exotic floral and fauna. Enter: Idaho Botanical Garden, Boise’s go-to for the epitome of a pastoral pastime and it’s beginning to open back up.
“We’re working this year in trying to get back to a new normal and we have a lot of events planned,” said Erin Anderson, executive director at Idaho Botanical Garden.
The “new normal” includes COVID-19 health and safety precautions adopted at the garden. “We have the opportunity to gather safely and mandate masks and social distancing,” she said. “We work closely with Central District Health to make sure we’re safe.” Even so, Anderson admits: “Some events just aren’t going to take place this year.”
Mark your calendars for these IBG events
- • Fairy Garden Exhibit
IBG’s new Fairy Garden Exhibit is currently open. To create the exhibit, members of the community answered the call for submissions. The exhibit is in the Native Garden and features 30 displays. Each artist built their own take of a fairy house — everything from beaches to woodland themes. “What’s nice is we have all these pathways in the garden so you can walk through and visit each one of the fairy houses,” said Anderson.
- • Land Art Exhibit
The Land Art Exhibit is in its third year and features several projects that vary from stone, wood, and branches. The materials used are donated from the community and an artist stipend is provided to the contributing artist. This exhibit is displayed in the English Garden.
One of the pieces is a giant spiral made out of willow branches that hangs from one tree to the next. It is called “Turritella Loop” by Claire Remsberg. She created it from grapevine and willow sticks.
“The Land Art changes over time, based on the element, so you can look in the beginning and see the art then come at the end of the exhibit and see how it’s changed,” said Anderson.
- • Plant Sale
“We’re really excited about the plant sale this year, we’re growing more plants than ever in the greenhouse,” said Anderson. “This year people can order plants online at the end of April. the plants that are sold are specialized to grow well in our region … our goal is to provide plants that are native to the area. You can find anything from shrubs, annuals, vegetables — anything you can imagine we’ll have available here. It’s a fundraiser for our horticulture department.”
IBG’s Online Plant Sale opens exclusively to members on Friday, April 23 through Sunday April 25, with general public access beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 26.
Prices range from $3-$30 dollars. Most plants are priced at $3-$10 dollars,” Anderson said. Order online at: idahobotanicalgarden.org.
• Concert Series
The Great Garden Escape mini concert series starts on Thursday, June 17, runs through September and features regional acts and bands — many are from the Treasure Valley. Check the website — the artists and acts will be announced within the coming week.
The Outlaw Field concert series is still up in the air, Anderson said.
• Create and Connect
Create and Connect is an upcoming event that is slated for Friday, June 18, and partners with a couple of different performers. LED will be performing at the event alongside two musical artists. The purpose of this is to have people come to the garden and learn more about the garden while watching artists perform, Anderson said.
Each person in attendance will take on an art project that they’re able to create at the garden. There will be food, beer, wine, and a silent and live auction. “This takes the place of the larger event, ‘Grow the Garden Party,’” said Anderson. “Our goal in the next several years is to continue to grow this event.
Community connections
Anderson said she and other staff members are grateful. “We just feel so lucky for the community support we’ve received over the past year — and I know we’ll continue to receive the support.”
Anderson said the garden will continue to do whatever it takes to keep its doors open for everyone. “We work really hard to make the space accessible for anyone,” she said. “People with EBT cards can come at discounted prices or free. We’re doing our part to connect with the community.”