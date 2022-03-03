The annual Idaho Artistry in Wood show is back after being canceled for two years due to COVID. The 2022 Wood and Gourd Art Show will be held Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 at the 5th floor exhibition hall of JUMP (Jack’s Urban Meeting Place).
The show will feature woodcarving, woodturning, woodburning, fine woodworking, marquetry, and more, and offers local artists a chance to display their art for the public and participate in a judged competition.
There will also be special displays, live demonstrators, wooden art and objects available for sale, and the public can participate in raffles, auctions and a banquet.
“The Treasure Valley is home to prominent artists whose work in wood has won prizes in national and world competitions,” said a press release about the event. “These outstanding artists have inspired and taught many younger and less well-known practitioners to create works ranging from caricature carvings to beautiful furniture. Some objects are utilitarian; others are created solely for their aesthetic value.”
The show is organized by the Idaho Artistry in Wood, a nonprofit Idaho corporation formed through the collaboration of the Idaho Woodcarvers Guild, the Treasure Valley Scrollers, the Southwest Idaho Woodturners Association, the Ada County Woodworkers and the Idaho Gourd Society. However, no affiliation is required for participation.
“The exhibition continues a longstanding Northwest cultural tradition that began more than 35 years ago,” the press release said.
In past years, the show has attracted more than 400 works of art and nearly 2000 spectators.
Admission to the show is $5; free for ages 12 and under. The cost of entering work in the show is $3 per piece if registered in advance or $5 at registration, which will take place Friday, April 1, 1-6 p.m. at the show site. Full details, including discount coupons for admission and registration forms are available at idahoartistryinwood.org.
JUMP is located at 1000 W. Myrtle Street in Boise. Show hours on Saturday are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.