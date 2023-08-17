Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Idaho Art Gallery is hosting this month’s artist reception from 4 to 8 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 18 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19 to highlight the works of the gallery’s newest guest artists. The Idaho Art Gallery, located at 211 E. Pine St. in Meridian, is a “gallery, studio and event space … showcasing the talents of Idaho’s local artists.”

The gallery features the works of resident artist, Bill Garibyan, and also rotates guest artists on a bi-monthly basis, with any local Idaho artist invited to submit their work for an appearance. The newest round of guest artists include Mike Pepper, Cheryl (Cherry) Woodbury, Cheri Meyer, Connie Pepper and Susie Soll, all of whom will be in attendance at the upcoming reception. All of the current artists specialize in watercolor painting, although Soll also dabbles with acrylics.

Recommended for you

Load comments