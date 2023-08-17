...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 103.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser
River. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The Idaho Art Gallery is hosting this month’s artist reception from 4 to 8 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 18 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19 to highlight the works of the gallery’s newest guest artists. The Idaho Art Gallery, located at 211 E. Pine St. in Meridian, is a “gallery, studio and event space … showcasing the talents of Idaho’s local artists.”
The gallery features the works of resident artist, Bill Garibyan, and also rotates guest artists on a bi-monthly basis, with any local Idaho artist invited to submit their work for an appearance. The newest round of guest artists include Mike Pepper, Cheryl (Cherry) Woodbury, Cheri Meyer, Connie Pepper and Susie Soll, all of whom will be in attendance at the upcoming reception. All of the current artists specialize in watercolor painting, although Soll also dabbles with acrylics.
In addition to the artwork, the event will have a selection of culinary creations by Rena Garibyan whose husband, Bill, is the gallery’s resident artist. Rena’s handmade appetizers are inspired by her home in Eastern Europe, according to a press release, and were “curated to compliment the artistry on display.”
The event is free to attend and guests will have the opportunity to connect with the minds behind the art and gain insight into their artistic process.
“This art show offers an unparalleled range of artistic expressions.” Nelli Garibyan, an Idaho Art Gallery Owner, said in a press release. “What sets this event apart is the unique opportunity to engage directly with the artists themselves.”
Art enthusiasts, collectors or anyone curious about the local art scene will enjoy the Idaho Art Gallery’s August show — more information about the show and artists can be found online at landscapepaintings.org.