"Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life." — Pablo Picasso
You don't have to look very far to find art in the Treasure Valley. You can see it on the streets and in our parks. You can hear it in musical notes wafting on the breeze. Actors performing Shakespeare or buskers at the farmers markets. Boise (and the surrounding metro area) is an arts bastion.
And, while it would be impossible to list all of the players that comprise the Treasure Valley art scene, there are some giants that stand out: Ballet Idaho, the Boise Phil, Opera Idaho, the Idaho Shakespeare Festival and the Boise Art Museum. Those organizations could be set on the first tier — they bring the classic arts to life in dance, music, theater, visual and literary disciplines.
Other organizations share DNA with them, albeit in perhaps smaller scale. They bolster the fabric of the arts that surround the valley and include among others: The Cabin, Idaho Dance Theater, Boise Contemporary Theater, the Deathrattle Writers Organization, Caldwell Fine Arts, Ballet Folklorico Mexico Lindo and LED. Not to be left out by any means and stalwart arts orgs in their own right are: Surel's Place, Story Story Night and The James Castle House.
Then there's the Treefort Music Fest, an annual music festival that transforms downtown Boise bringing in hundreds of music artists as well as peripheral players in a dozen accompanying "forts," including Comedyfort, Filmfort, Yogafort, and Storyfort, among others.
In addition, you'll find art sprinkled throughout the community. Artists have made their marks on traffic boxes, thanks to the Boise City Arts and History Dept. Freak Alley, which is a phantasmagoric wonderland of rotating street art, takes up an entire alley and more. And look up — artists have taken brushes to the sides of buildings, and you'll find art in places that may surprise you. The Boise Watershed has interactive and educational art, the city of Nampa has installed art to take in as you drive the roundabouts. You can even take a self-guided art walk through town — or peruse J.R. Simplot's antique tractor collection at JUMP.
In addition, a plethora of local art galleries showcase art. Boise State University's Blue Galleries displays art exhibitions from students and faculty. And if you're around on the First Thursday of the month in downtown Boise — or the First Friday in Garden City or Meridian — doors are open and art is on the walls from coffeehouses to makeshift studios.
Wherever you go, art abounds.
The Grande Dames
Ballet Idaho
Ballet Idaho has been a performing art in Idaho since 1972. It boasts 24 dancers, a professional teaching staff of 18, a production staff of three, and an administrative staff of 12. Its performances include up to 40 musicians from the Boise Philharmonic and two pianists that provide musical accompaniment.
Ballet Idaho offers a full season of 23 performances from November through May. The organization also has a professional Academy of Dance, training students in classical ballet and extensive educational outreach programs for students in Boise, the Treasure Valley, and throughout Idaho. From the website: "As the only professional ballet company in Idaho, Montana, or Wyoming, Ballet Idaho provides important artistic opportunities and experiences that greatly enrich the creative vitality of the Idaho community."
More than 24,000 attended performances in the past year and its educational outreach programs reached more than 15,00 students.
Boise Phil
Music Director Eric Garcia commands the Boise Phil with his baton, performing works by historically marginalized composers – including composers from the classical, romantic, and contemporary periods. According to the website, Boise Phil strives "to achieve parity across the season in the number of historically marginalized composers that are programmed."
There are 27 unique concerts per year and audience members can also subscribe to its Digital Stage.
Opera Idaho
Opera Idaho has been producing opera in the Treasure Valley for nearly 50 years. In addition to presenting programs in Boise, it has widened its reach and taken productions and programs to Pocatello, Ketchum and McCall.
In the past two years, the organization has been able to reach over 40,000 people through performances, education outreach programs, children’s choruses and involvement in community activities.
Idaho Shakespeare Festival
The Idaho Shakespeare Festival has been an Idaho icon since 1977, moving locations from its original venue at One Capital Center to its new home at the Idaho Shakespeare Amphitheater and Reserve, presenting plays under the stars.
The organization supports emerging actors, encourages new regional and national playwrights, promotes sustained employment opportunities for artists, educates through a range of programs for K - 12 children and teachers, ongoing adult education, interpretive programming, affiliations with universities and cultural organizations, and residencies and training opportunities for actors.
The festival aims to "illuminate human nature and our rich cultural heritage through a repertory that includes the plays of William Shakespeare, the richest and most complex in the English language, together with other works from a variety of dramatic periods and genres," according to the website.
The season runs from May through September. Attendees can bring their own food and drink, ala picnic style, or order from the onsite Cafe Shakespeare.
Boise Art Museum
The Boise Art Museum, known locally simply as "BAM," has been around since the 1930s, offering "visual arts experiences that engage people and inspire learning through exceptional exhibitions, collections, and educational opportunities."
In addition to the art museum, the organization also hosts the annual "Art in the Park," a fundraiser that transforms Julia Davis Park into an open-air gallery for local and regional artists to show and share their wares.
BAM believes in "the power of visual arts to transform the lives of individuals and the community."