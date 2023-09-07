Support Local Journalism


The Hyde Park Street Fair, a staple event of Boise’s North End, is returning to Camel’s Back Park from Sept. 15 to 17. The Hyde Park Street Fair was started in 1979 by the North End Neighborhood Association, or NENA, and has been held nearly every year since. The only years that the fair did not take place were in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic, said Amy Allgeyer, co-chair of the Hyde Park Street Fair committee. “No one wanted to see ‘Hyde Park Street Fair’ and ‘super-spreader event’ together in a headline.”

Fortunately, the fair returned in 2022 and will be back again this year for the 44th annual street fair. Each year, the fair features countless local food trucks, vendors, nonprofits and musicians. In order to make that happen, NENA begins planning the next street fair almost as soon as the last one ends.

