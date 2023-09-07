The 2023 Hyde Park Street Fair has over 30 local performers and musicians lined up to perform including Charlie and the Changelings, the Ashley Rose Band, Irish Dance Idaho, Starbelly School of Dance and more.
The 2023 Hyde Park Street Fair has over 30 local performers and musicians lined up to perform including Charlie and the Changelings, the Ashley Rose Band, Irish Dance Idaho, Starbelly School of Dance and more.
The Hyde Park Street Fair, a staple event of Boise’s North End, is returning to Camel’s Back Park from Sept. 15 to 17. The Hyde Park Street Fair was started in 1979 by the North End Neighborhood Association, or NENA, and has been held nearly every year since. The only years that the fair did not take place were in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic, said Amy Allgeyer, co-chair of the Hyde Park Street Fair committee. “No one wanted to see ‘Hyde Park Street Fair’ and ‘super-spreader event’ together in a headline.”
Fortunately, the fair returned in 2022 and will be back again this year for the 44th annual street fair. Each year, the fair features countless local food trucks, vendors, nonprofits and musicians. In order to make that happen, NENA begins planning the next street fair almost as soon as the last one ends.
“The planning for the street fair is nearly year-round,” Allgeyer said. “We’re always discussing ways to improve or add to the experience. Planning begins in earnest in February, when our vendor applications go live. After that, it’s pretty much non-stop.”
NENA has been working with local event manager Gruntwerks for 20 plus years to help organize the fair, Allgeyer said, since there is so much that goes into putting on an event of this magnitude such as submitting event permit applications, coordinating security, tents, vendors and volunteers, and ordering merchandise. This year’s street fair merch was designed by local artist Miguel “Maico” Angel Almeida and will be available for purchase at the NENA booth at the fair — last year’s merch sold out “lightning fast,” so get there early.
Vendor applications for the street fair open in February with space for about 160 booths. Event organizers do have to turn some vendors away because they don’t have room, but Allgeyer said they try to bring in the artists, vendors and nonprofits that are “a good fit for the vibe of the Hyde Park Street Fair.” This year, the fair also has over 30 local performers and musicians lined up to perform including Charlie and the Changelings, the Ashley Rose Band, Irish Dance Idaho, Starbelly School of Dance and more.
“There are so many amazing artists and craftsmen with booths at the fair,” Allgeyer said. “When my son was little, he was always so excited to see the booth with the bugs encased in epoxy. What I love most about the fair is that it’s open to absolutely everyone. It’s free to attend and you get the sense that Hyde Park Street Fair is a feel-good event that’s been part of so many people’s lives over the years.”
A significant portion of the profit NENA makes from the street fair goes back into the community, Allgeyer said — NENA invests in local non-profits such as Faces of Hope, Jesse Tree and Treasure Valley Tree Canopy. The organization also makes annual donations to the five schools in the neighborhood including Longfellow, Lowell and Washington Elementary, North Junior High and Boise High School. Proceeds from the event also help NENA maintain and replace the U.S. and Idaho state flags that hang along Harrison Boulevard, and put on events like the Holiday Home Tour, the spring Garden Tour and next year’s street fair.
The 2023 Hyde Park Street Fair runs from 4 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17. More information about the upcoming street fair, including the full lineup of performers, can be found at northendboise.org/hyde-park-street-fair.