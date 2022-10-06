Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — With the tinkling sound of wind chimes playing in the background, Boise city leaders, along with task force and family members gathered to officially open the Erma Hayman House. The chimes echoed days now gone when Mrs. Hayman would look out of her back window to a similar musical refrain.

The home that is still standing in Boise's historic River Street neighborhood at the corner of Ash and River in the Lover's Lane Addition, is the only single-family home remaining on the block. The opening ceremony and dedication on Sept. 22 included: Mayor Lauren McLean, along with Boise City Council, the Boise City Department of Arts & History, the Erma Hayman House Task Force, and members of Erma Andre Madry Hayman’s family. The Erma Hayman House, which longstanding resident and community advocate Erma Hayman (1907-2009) called home from 1948 until her death in 2009 at the age of 102, is Boise's newest cultural site, according to a press release. The home is now open to the public Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Recommended for you

Load comments