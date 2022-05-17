The book "Gone In October: Last Reflections on Jack Kerouac" by John Clellon Holmes will be the main topic of a virtual conversation at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 according to a press release. The event, hosted by Limberlost Press publisher Rick Ardinger and Rediscovered Books, is free and people can register here.
“He has awed me with his talents, enraged me with his stubbornness, educated me in my craft, hurt me through indifference, dogged my imagination, upset most of my notions, and generally enlarged me as a writer more than anyone else I know.” —John Clellon Holmes, from “The Great Rememberer”
On the July 4th weekend of 1948, John Clellon Holmes (1926-1988) met Jack Kerouac (1922-1969) in New York City for the first time, and the two became instant friends. As young, ambitious novelists, Holmes saw Kerouac as a mentor and comrade in a literary movement eventually known as the Beat Generation. They shared the same birthday. They were characters in each other’s novels. And they fed each other encouragement through letters and get-togethers at Holmes’s home in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, until Kerouac’s untimely death at 47, on Oct. 21, 1969.
Originally issued in a very small printing in 1985 by Limberlost Press of Boise, Idaho, Holmes’s "Gone in October: Last Reflections on Jack Kerouac" is comprised of four essays reflecting on Kerouac’s burning innovation as a writer: (“The Great Rememberer”); on their shared New England roots (“Rocks in Our Beds”); on attending Kerouac’s funeral in October of 1969 with poets Allen Ginsberg and Gregory Corso (“Gone in October”); and on the 1982 Naropa Institute celebration in Boulder, Colorado, of the 25th anniversary of the publication of Kerouac’s 1957 novel "On the Road," a gathering which Holmes saw as a last hurrah with other writers and artists of the Beat movement (“Envoi in Boulder”).
The title essay “Gone in October” originally appeared in Playboy magazine in 1973 and won the magazine’s “Best Nonfiction Award” for that year.
Born in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on March 12, 1926, John Clellon Holmes is perhaps best known for three novels — "Go" (Charles Scribner’s Sons, 1952), "The Horn" (Random House, 1958), and "Get Home Free" (E. P. Dutton, 1964) — and the essay/memoir collection "Nothing More to Declare" (E.P. Dutton, 1967), a definitive work about the Beat movement and other eruptive post-World War II cultural shifts. He later taught as a visiting writer at the Iowa Writers Workshop, at Bowling Green State University, at Brown University, and from 1976 to 1988 at the University of Arkansas, which also published three collections of his travel, cultural, and biographical essays around the time of his death in 1988.
Published five years before Jack Kerouac’s novel "On the Road," Holmes’s novel "Go" is the first novel to refer to the “Beat Generation,” and portrays Jack Kerouac, Allen Ginsberg, and Neal Cassady as thinly disguised characters.
“With conferences, readings, podcasts, publications, films, and other special Jack Kerouac commemorations planned throughout America and England in 2022, we thought it time to reissue this great collection by one of the most eloquent chroniclers of the Beat Generation,” Ardinger said. “'Gone in October' is a deeply heartfelt remembrance of literary friendship and personal loss and should be of interest to readers of Kerouac and the story of an eruptive time in 20th century American literature.”
Ardinger is the editor/publisher of Limberlost Press and "The Limberlost Review: A Literary Journal of the Mountain West," a literary annual featuring poetry, fiction, essays, interviews "re-readings" and artwork. He is the former director of the Idaho Humanities Council and a longtime enthusiast of the Beat Movement in literature, art, and publishing.
Over the years, Limberlost Press has published other works by Holmes and works by other Beat writers, including poets Allen Ginsberg, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, Gary Snyder, Robert Creeley, Edward Dorn, Ed Sanders, Anne Waldman, John Updike, and more.