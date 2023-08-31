It's one of those moments you wait all year for — Boise Pride's lighting of the Capitol in glorious rainbow colors. It's a tradition that signals diversity and inclusion.
The shimmering Capitol lights and all that goes into the lighting — including the cost of the lights, the equipment and supplying a generator — is paid for by Boise Pride and is a line item in the annual festival's budget.
But this year, the state of Idaho "changed course," according to Donald Williamson, executive director for Boise Pride. "It's going to be about $10,000 more — we budgeted $5,000. It's going to cost about $15,000 total."
The extra cost is because the state is now requiring that the lighting cannot take place on the Capitol grounds, as it has in the past. "This means we have to set the lights up across the street from the actual Capitol Building (on Jefferson)," said Pride officials in a news release. "This location is considerably more expensive than the tradition typically costs us due to the distance, intensity of lights and equipment needed."
The about-face decision was abrupt and sent festival officials scrambling. "Last year, the state allowed us to shine Pride rainbow lights directly in front of the Capitol as they did in 2018 and prior years," said the release. "So, for 2023 we budgeted the same amount: $5,000. However, this new location will cost three times that amount. We must show the state that Boise Pride will not go dark. Especially in this climate when so many seek to erase our Pride and stop us from being who we are."
The festival will make the magic happen, said Williamson, no matter what, but officials are hoping that the community will rally and pitch in to help.
"We are committed to making this tradition happen regardless. But, we ask that you help us maintain one of the most recognizable and anticipated aspects of the Boise Pride Festival. Any donation amount helps!"
At press time, donations were up to $6,760, more than half of what is needed. To help Boise Pride get to its $10,000 goal and shine pinks and purples, greens and blues in pastel hues on the Idaho State Capitol, go to the website: givebutter.com/B3n306?mc_cid=d7968cb409&mc_eid=c34d322de4.