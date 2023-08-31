Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


It's one of those moments you wait all year for — Boise Pride's lighting of the Capitol in glorious rainbow colors. It's a tradition that signals diversity and inclusion. 

The shimmering Capitol lights and all that goes into the lighting — including the cost of the lights, the equipment and supplying a generator — is paid for by Boise Pride and is a line item in the annual festival's budget.

Recommended for you

Load comments