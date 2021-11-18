This is a call for those tired of the same piece of art hanging on their wall and want change.
This is for those trying to find their next artistic gem that really ties their home together.
And this is for those who might want to make a difference or pay it forward.
JUMP is seeking used art that can potentially find a new home. Gently enjoyed artwork and treasures can be dropped off at JUMP during business hours, 10 a.m.—6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until Dec. 2. Leave your art donation with the JUMP team at the front desk. If you have questions about donations or collection times, please email assist@jumpboise.org or call us at 208-576-9682.
All of the artwork collected will be up for sale at the Green at HeART Thrifty Gift Market taking place at JUMP from noon — 4 p.m. on Dec 11. There will be hot cider and sweet treats while passers-by peruse for their next favorite piece of art.
Proceeds from the Green at HeART Thirfty Gift Market will support the Treasure Valley YMCA Artist in Residence Program, which offers no-cost creative arts workshops to promote a sense of healing and recovery for people living with cancer and/or neurological disorders.
The YMCA Artist in Residence Program has been around for nearly eight years and in that time it’s survived off of fundraisers and grants. The program is fashioned after the Creative Center in New York City and based on the philosophy that “Medicine cures the body, but arts heals the spirit,” said Stephanie Werntz, the YMCA artist in residence.
The Artist in Residence program is open to all, regardless of talent. It’s about discovering one’s own creative potential. The classes are taught by professional artists and cover every medium from paintings to performance art to glass fusing. The sky is the limit.
For Werntz, seeing people tap into that unknown potential is enough to keep coming back.
“They realize they have the confidence to do this,” Werntz said. “Art transcends and lets people think differently.”
