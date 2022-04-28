They’re BACK! Galas and fundraising events are in full swing as people emerge this spring. And, while it used to be thought that these events involved mediocre food and cheap wines, this is not the case anymore. A renewed interest in food and beverage culture has encouraged more of these events to offer creative, higher quality wines from local and international sources.
The Boise Centre, arguably one of the most popular venues for galas in the Treasure Valley, strongly supports local food and has established partnerships with Idaho Preferred and Buy Idaho to support local food businesses from farmers and ranchers to bakeries and coffee roasters. But their support is not limited to food. They are also large proponents of Idaho wines with some of 2022’s top-selling wines at galas being both Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon from Snake River Winery, Huston Vineyards’ popular Chicken Dinner Red Blend and Koenig Vineyards’ Chardonnay. Popular fundraising galas such as FUNDSY, which will benefit The Peregrine Fund’s World Center for Birds of Prey on Saturday, May 7, are held at this facility and will no doubt have some wonderful selections for the event. With a goal of increasing the free field trip program for children and enriching exhibits, the funds raised at the FUNDSY gala will be put to great use.
Smaller galas may have more limited wine selections but that is not the case for the Treasure Valley Institute for Children’s Arts’ (TRICA) Grand Opening Night Red Carpet Gala on April 30. Creative offerings such as a Vespa “bubble truck” will deliver sparkling Italian Wine Archer Roose on tap while attendees wait in line, keeping this gala fun and perfect for wine lovers. Carrying the fun forward, a variety of wines will be available including Globerati, a delicious Pinot Grigio from Puglia, Italy, as well as red blend from France and a Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, and red blend from California.
Don’t know what your favorite Gala will serve? Fear not. You can typically expect a standard white wine such as a refreshing Pinot Grigio, aromatic Sauvignon Blanc, or bright Chardonnay. On the red side, Cabernet Sauvignon is still king with its powerful nature although a more straightforward red blend is typically a better bet for getting a high-quality wine at a more budget-friendly price. But, whatever your selection, the key is to remember the reason you are there — to celebrate and support great causes that enrich our community and world. And to that, we toast!
Kathryn House McClaskey is the Director of Education for Hayden Beverage Company and Founder of House of Wine Education Laboratory. She can be reached via email at: kat@thehowofwine.com