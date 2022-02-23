In Boise, glassmaking is a popular art form taken seriously and promoted heavily through various art festivals and events year 'round. Zion Warne is one of the city's most distinct glassmaking artists, making custom art pieces in his shop in Garden City.
He credits his background in ceramics and sculpting that shaped his distinctive glassmaking designs. He previously apprenticed with artist Pete Lannigan, who forged the Lannigan and Zion Studio. Their art glasswork was showcased all over the Pacific Northwest and Colorado until Warne struck out solo, exploring the different techniques and styles of glassblowing and sculpting. His craft continued to evolve, even to teaching classes. Those extra hands from all of the eager students allowed Zion to make larger and more complex forms.
In 2006, Zion was chosen by Sun Valley's Rocky Mountain Hardware to create all of their lighting fixtures. "This has proven to be the hardest challenge of my career," he said. "To this day, we are still making glass for them. They have allowed us to keep our furnaces on pretty much non-stop for so many years."
Using an artist's savvy to build his tools saved Zion a great deal of money, allowing him to have the custom-built equipment that perfectly fits his needs. The result paid off as several arresting art pieces were featured in magazines, galleries and even a few television shows and commercials. "A favorite filmed project was for a Sony commercial," he said. "I had to demonstrate some of the fun, photogenic properties of molten glass."
He is constantly learning, he said. "Although I am mostly self-taught, I have attended numerous glass conferences and have visited as many other studios as possible," Warne said. "I am constantly looking for ways to improve my studio."
Warne credits the masters like Pino Signoretto and William Morris for inspiration. "Currently, I enjoy the works of Martin Janecky, Martin Blank, Grant Garmezy, Raven Skyriver, and anyone else that pushes the limits of size, detail, and creativity in sculpting glass," he said.
He operates a full studio and gallery in a growing community in the arts district of Garden City, Idaho. "I do mostly custom orders for a wide range of clientele. Lately, I have been making chandeliers for residential homes, trophies, baptismal bowls and various wall installations for restaurants and other businesses.
"I'm always trying to push the bar and make things that no one else is doing. But, of course, it doesn't always work out, and sometimes I fail several times before I get it right. That's how all good things happen in art. If you can't handle failure, you won't make it in the glass world."
He has also collaborated with others along the way. "I have collaborated with metal artist Chris Schofield on a few chandelier projects in the past," Warne said. "Also, I've worked quite a bit with Zella Bardsley on smaller lighting items. The art scene does seem like it's growing slowly around here, which is nice to see. Garden City seems to be the hot spot with lots of things going on from metal shops, ceramics, furniture, mosaic, jewelry — and of course, glass. I also teach many classes, which is the best way to keep the art alive and growing in the community."
The fluidity of his particular art form has created challenges and achievements that, over time, have stoked the creative genius inside of Warne. "If you are sculpting and doing something you have never done, then you can get lost in the piece and not even realize that two hours have gone by," he said. "The challenge will never end and will never get old. The glass itself is the most inspiring part of my job. To try to control and master the glass completely gets more exciting with every day I spend in the studio. There is nothing more exciting than the team's flow working as one unit, continuously spinning the moving the piece until its completion.
"As a glass artist, I strive to create not only something pleasing to the eye but also something that might confuse it."