During the pandemic, Robin Rennie decided to deep clean her closet. While performing the act, she discovered old fairy tale books that inspired a nation-wide rug hooking exhibit and series of workshops, “Hooked on Fairy Tales: The Golden Age of Illustration Project.”

The project involved certified McGown teachers hooking historical illustrations from a fairy tale of their choosing. Susan Elcox of Boise participated in the project with her Puss ‘n’ Boots. There were over 100 rugs completed in the project and they are currently traveling the country, according to a press release. Elcox was inspired to bring the exhibit to Boise in order “to educate her community further in the medium of rug hooking.”

