During the pandemic, Robin Rennie decided to deep clean her closet. While performing the act, she discovered old fairy tale books that inspired a nation-wide rug hooking exhibit and series of workshops, “Hooked on Fairy Tales: The Golden Age of Illustration Project.”
The project involved certified McGown teachers hooking historical illustrations from a fairy tale of their choosing. Susan Elcox of Boise participated in the project with her Puss ‘n’ Boots. There were over 100 rugs completed in the project and they are currently traveling the country, according to a press release. Elcox was inspired to bring the exhibit to Boise in order “to educate her community further in the medium of rug hooking.”
Thanks to a generous grant from the Pearl K. McGown Rug Hookrafters to Treasure Valley Rug Hookers, the show is slated for Friday, July 7 and July 8 at the Riverside Hotel in Garden City. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday the show will incorporate Gallery Walk & Talks, “Have-A-Go” Stations and a Presentation/Closing Reception by Rennie on the history of fairy tales. Rennie has written a book about fairy tale history and another, “Hooking Fairy Tales”, a picture book on the rugs in the project. Both books will be available for purchase at the show.
Rennie believes the books provide a powerful link from then to today. “We don’t realize that (these books) really changed the way we know children’s books now,” Rennie said. “For the very first time children’s books were designed to be read for pleasure. (It) was the first time the middle class had them readily accessible.”
On Saturday, three classes will be offered for anyone who wants to try their hand at rug hooking. One class will feature a Red Riding Hood poster (taught by Rennie), another, coasters (or “mug rugs,” as a true rug hooker would say) on a fairy tale theme dressed up with a bit of bling (taught by Elcox), and the third, a class on a piece called “Land of Nod” (taught by Liz Marino). The classes will be held from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Information about the exhibit and the classes can be found on the website: mcgownguild.com.
To inspire the younger generation to hook, one “Have-A-Go” Station will be just for children and will include not only the ability for them to try hooking, but will feature an area for them to color in some fairy tale coloring booklets that will be provided at the show.
In addition the exhibit, Elcox, a McGown certified teacher and a member of the Treasure Valley Rug Hookers, will have her own work displayed at the exhibit, and will lead rug hooking classes Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Elcox chose an illustration from Puss ‘n’ Boots to hook. She said she was always more interested in fairy tales with animals.
“I liked the fact that there was an animal in my piece … . There were a lot of fairy tales that involve women figures or girl figures. That is less interesting to me than animal figures,” Elcox said. “So I went looking for an animal and I found my Puss ‘n’ Boots.”
Elcox is a Boise native and has been rug hooking for 35 years. She has always been interested in arts and crafts that have to do with fabric and thread, she said, but once she began to teach herself rug hooking she was “hooked.” According to Elcox, most rug hookers create their rugs with wool they have dyed themselves.
“There is this lovely thing that’s done with fiber that really can rival, you know, painting with paints,” Elcox said. She hopes people come to see the rug hooking art form. “I think they’ll love it.”