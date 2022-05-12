When Candy Canning returned to the Gem Center after a stint teaching art at Boise State University, she announced it in a FaceBook post. The response, to say the least, surprised her.
“It was very surreal — surreal — and it’s just … people just came out in droves,” Canning said. “I’m pretty shy when it comes to people acknowledging, but that support that everybody came out with is what really made me say, ‘Okay, I’m gonna do this. I guess I can do this because I do have support and it’s not gonna be just me.’”
Part of the Gem Center’s mission is serving local artists. The building has around 40 studios that are open to mediums of all kinds, from podcasters to podcasters. Canning said the space is more than private rooms, and artists are encouraged to talk and collaborate.
One of Canning’s first events since her return as director of the Gem Center is a free gala during the Gem Center’s grand reopening: “Footprints: Leaving Our Mark.” The event at 2417 Bank Dr. on May 19 is from 6-9 p.m. and will include an upcycled fashion show, live paintings and music, a silent auction with around 60 items, and many open artists’ studios.
The event will raise money for the Art Start fund, which aims to provide artist opportunities like class scholarships, and paid opportunities to teach art and to create murals in the community.
The live paintings will include a musical element and the musicians will improv their performance based on their creation. The fashion show, featuring 20 models from all walks of life from a dentist to a burlesque dancer, will be directed by Shaun Muscolo. In addition, all the clothes in the show are made of reclaimed materials. For example, one is a soda-tabs dress and another a wedding dress made of bubble wrap. Afterwards, the models will walk around the Gem Center and mingle, so attendees can ask them about what they are wearing.
Artists and the public are also encouraged to come to Third Thursdays, when many studios are open and people are encouraged to mingle with the artists. Workshops for professional development in marketing, reproducing artworks and more are also planned for onsite artists.
“We’re all learning different things at different speeds and different topics depending on our experiences,” Canning said. “So we’d like to really try to cater our classes where it doesn’t matter what level you are, right now, you can come in and learn something.”
The Catalyst, a collaborative group whose goal is to bring together artists from around the Boise area, also calls the Gem Center home. Some of their events include a creative journaling class and a children arts camp that will culminate with an art exhibit filled with the kids’ work.
“Just helping everybody grow,” Canning said. “Let’s work together and teach each other things. That’s what it’s all about, that growth mindset.”