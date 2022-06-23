LED, the creative nonprofit multimedia arts company known for the amazing performances it produces, is back again with a special one-of-a-kind experience. They had a performance last year at the Idaho Botanical Garden and this year the company decided to create something especially tuned for the space itself, and so … Fresh Cuts was born.
“We’re dealing with elements — heat, wind, dirt — but I think that feels like a welcome challenge,” said LED co-founder Lauren Edson. “Being in the garden and using it as a metaphor, what we’ve created wouldn’t really work in another space. The challenge of outside is taking the minimum use of technology and creating theatrics.”
Fresh Cuts looks to be very theatric indeed. LED, started by Edson and her husband Andrew Stensaas, has made a unique and original production. The music, created by Stensaas, is original and a take on pop music that pushes for something deeper.
There are six dancers in total and each shared a unique personal story that will play whilst the performer dances. Fresh Cuts is Friday, June 24 at 7 p.m. at The Idaho Botanical Garden. The show is also a fundraiser for the nonprofit and people can also purchase picnics as a ticket add-on from Wild Plum and get wine from Par Terre Winery. People can also bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages. For more information go to the LED website and to purchase tickets go to eventbrite.com.
The dancers come from all over the nation and each one will dance specifically to their story. Dancers include: Colleen Loverde, Franco Nieto, Tony Carnell, Cydney Covert, Noelle Kayser and Jacob Beasley. Edson will also perform and choreographed the performance.
Musicians for the original LED band are: John Fricke, Andrew Stensaas, Daniel Ojeda, William Cheesemn, Jake Kaspar Marchus and Fon Petersen.
Edson said that they crafted the dance around the individual dancers and by having each of them share a personal story. It all ended up being very different, and the company was able to make something that feels both specific but universal at the same time. The music, which is pop, but a little more than that, intertwines with the dance, the dancers and the space creating an experience that should be a blast for all — including the performers. The event will last about an hour.
“It will be entertaining but we’ve made it so that people can go a bit deeper if they want,” said Edson. “It’s an individual experience but it’s also another way to connect with the community. Live performance can be cathartic. We want to create a space and foster the ecosystem of art and artists.”
Beyond creating original performances, LED also has an artist-in-residency for First Thursdays and has a variety of classes and workshops. Anyone can attend, from seasoned dancers to the newly curious. The company will also be touring the original work they created for Treefort last year, “Dance is Cringe.”
For more information on the nonprofit people can go to ledboise.com.