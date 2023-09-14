Ah, don’t you just love the smell of fresh paint in the morning?
Hailed as the largest outdoor mural gallery in the Northwest, Freak Alley is about to get a makeover. Starting last weekend, 26 to 30 artists are climbing on scaffolding (thanks, Tates Rents) and slapping on base coats of paint or “peel and seal” in the alley. And burning the midnight oil, they will toil all week long, offering shiny new art pieces intermingled with some of the classics that will stay up.
Many of the artists are new to the mural gallery, including John Hatgrett, who was moving paint on the wall prepping for his piece on Sunday. Artist Bat Howls, also slapping on some prep paint, said he would probably be done with his piece on Friday. He is calling it: “Other Worlds No. 1.” How did they pick their spots? “We all showed up and asked for the space according to our dimensions,” Howls said.
In quick order, the gallery put out a call for submissions and lined up the new-to-the-wall art. It’s a facelift process that happens periodically, said Melissa Nodzu, co-director along with Jay O’Leary, aka Toofless. “We put out the call to artists four weeks ago,” Nodzu said, adding that it was all made possible with a donation from the Idaho Potato Commission of $1,000 (for paint) and the generous donation of scaffolding from Tates Rents. “It’s a big refresh,” said Nodzu.
For anyone who might not know the story, which is on the Freak Alley Gallery homepage, it all started in 2002 when artist Colby Akers put up some art on the back of what was then Moon’s Kitchen, in the alley between Eight and Ninth streets. Other artists soon became involved, including those using a spray paint can as well as a brush. Art blossomed and grew down the alley and spilled into a couple of parking lots, to boot. Locals can’t wait to show off the almost secret but not quite outdoor art space when friends come into town. It is one of Boise’s treasured and iconic landmarks.
It lives on through donations and volunteers. You can sponsor an artist or make a donation through the website: freakalleyboise.com/sponsor.
Nodzu said all of the new art will be complete and ready for viewing by Saturday, Sept. 16.