Ah, don’t you just love the smell of fresh paint in the morning?

Hailed as the largest outdoor mural gallery in the Northwest, Freak Alley is about to get a makeover. Starting last weekend, 26 to 30 artists are climbing on scaffolding (thanks, Tates Rents) and slapping on base coats of paint or “peel and seal” in the alley. And burning the midnight oil, they will toil all week long, offering shiny new art pieces intermingled with some of the classics that will stay up.

