When Boise Weekly got a press release about the Oscar Mayer Frankmobile coming to town, we said the only thing you can say: Hot diggity dog! Some readers may be familiar with a certain Oscar Mayer wiener commercial or “jingle,” as they say. It goes like this and has an ear-wormy melody (look it up if you’re curious, you’ll be humming it all day): “I wish I was an Oscar Mayer wiener, that is what I’d truly like to be-e-e. Cause if I was an Oscar Mayer wiener, everyone would be in love with me.”

The Frankmobile, previously the Wienermobile, that’s coming to Boise with relish to Albertsons stores in the Treasure Valley from Aug. 19 to the 26, and randomly to Hillcrest Country Club on Aug. 27, has two hot dog drivers: “Ann Kerr, 22, “Frankfurter Angus Ann” and Allison Silibovsky, 23, “Frankfurter Allie Dog.”

