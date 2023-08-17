When Boise Weekly got a press release about the Oscar Mayer Frankmobile coming to town, we said the only thing you can say: Hot diggity dog! Some readers may be familiar with a certain Oscar Mayer wiener commercial or “jingle,” as they say. It goes like this and has an ear-wormy melody (look it up if you’re curious, you’ll be humming it all day): “I wish I was an Oscar Mayer wiener, that is what I’d truly like to be-e-e. Cause if I was an Oscar Mayer wiener, everyone would be in love with me.”
The Frankmobile, previously the Wienermobile, that’s coming to Boise with relish to Albertsons stores in the Treasure Valley from Aug. 19 to the 26, and randomly to Hillcrest Country Club on Aug. 27, has two hot dog drivers: “Ann Kerr, 22, “Frankfurter Angus Ann” and Allison Silibovsky, 23, “Frankfurter Allie Dog.”
Boise Weekly reached out via email to Kerr (Frankfurter Angus Ann) and Silibovsky (Frankfurter Allie Dog) to find out what it’s like to tool around in a vehicle shaped like an iconic all-American picnic and baseball game staple. Doggone, it, we were curious. The following has been gently edited, and no condiments were added.
How did you two get your hot dogging gig of tooling around in the Oscar Mayer Frankmobile? Details, please!
Kerr: Growing up in Madison, Wisconsin, I had always been aware of the Wienermobile, but never knew the amazing job that went along with it. During my last year of college at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, I saw a poster for an info session for the Frankfurter position. It caught my eye as the Frankmobile is something I have known and loved for so long, so of course, I showed up and was immediately hooked. The ability to travel, work with people every day, and better my public relations skills, were just a few of the things that caught my attention. After a few interviews, I was one of the lucky dogs who was chosen to drive the iconic Frankmobile.
Silibovsky: I have always loved making people smile. It has always been important to me to find a job where I can make people smile while being my fun authentic self. After I graduated from college, I was trying to find where I wanted to take my life. I saw an advertisement on Instagram promoting this job and after looking at past Frankfurters’ social media accounts; I knew this job was for me. These people were able to travel the country singing and dancing and having an absolute blast while meeting so many different people. I immediately sent in my application and hoped for the best. A few interviews later, I received that phone call asking to be a part of Class 36 of Frankfurters. It was such a surreal experience being offered this iconic job and I am forever grateful to have been chosen to continue the Frankmobile legacy.
Why the name change from “Wienermobile” to Frankmobile?
Kerr: While the name has changed, the mission of the Frankmobile is the exact same: spreading miles of smiles around the country and “Keeping it Oscar.” For nearly 100 years, Oscar Mayer gave our Wieners the spotlight with the name Wienermobile. This past year, we decided to give our new recipe for our 100% Beef Franks some of the love with the new name, the Frankmobile. While we love the Frankmobile, we are still seeing if it cuts the “mustard” with our fans!
Can you describe how people are affected by your public event appearances? Details and if you have any anecdotes please share.
Silibovsky: There is truly not one word or phrase to describe how people are affected by the Frankmobile. Every single day on this job is different, and that is what makes it so special. We get to hear the excitement from people who are seeing the vehicle for the first time, but also all the “I remember when” moments from people who had seen the vehicle when they were a kid.
Kerr: At the first event I ever attended, Strawberry Fest in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, I met a man outside of a retirement home, as that was where our vehicle was positioned. I walked up to him and saw the excitement in his eyes. “I can’t believe it,” he exclaimed. He followed his excitement with a short story about how he has moved to almost 20 states, and one of the few things that he has kept with him the whole time is his first Wiener Whistle. He told me that he had seen the vehicle many times, but never thought he would see it right outside of his new home. He showed me a photo of the Wiener Whistle on his mantle inside, and I responded by giving him a brand new whistle to add to his collection. It’s truly these little moments that make you realize the impact this vehicle can have on people and how truly special it is!
Silibovsky: While we were on the south side of Puerto Rico, we visited the town of Ponce. At one of our grocery store events, this little boy and his family came up to visit us and the Frankmobile. This little boy was beaming and so excited to be seeing the Frankmobile in person. His mom explained to me they saw us on TV and he had been saying he “wanted to go see the hot dog” all week long. On his birthday (that day) she surprised him to go see the Frankmobile! After talking to this family more, I found out that this boy was a toy car fanatic and had been looking for the Frankmobile Hot Wheels car for months. I went into the vehicle and surprised him with his very own Frankmobile Hot Wheels, along with our iconic Frankwhistle. He smiled so big and was beyond excited to play with his new cars. That moment shows how an interaction and experience with the Frankmobile can truly make someone’s day!
Where all do you travel in the Frankmobile — and how fast does it go and is it hard to steer? Is it air conditioned? What kind of mileage does it get?
Kerr: Currently, there are six Frankmobile vehicles and six teams that travel the hot dog highways all year long. Each vehicle and team is assigned to a region of the country for six months, then are assigned a different region for the second six months. We are the West coast team, so throughout the next few months we will travel all up and down the West coast. From Phoenix, Arizona, to Boise, Idaho, to even Seattle, Washington. The Frankmobile is like any other vehicle and can reach normal speeds, but while driving we are never a speedy weenie and follow all traffic laws. Inside the vehicle, there are a lot of great features like air conditioning to keep it from being a literal hot dog, a jingle horn that will sing “Oh I wish I was an Oscar Mayer Wiener,” ketchup and mustard colored seats stitched with our retro Wienermobile logo, a mustard splattered floor, retro carpeting, a bun box (glove box) to hold all of our bunderful things, and a stereo system to play some franktastic tunes while on the road!
Anything else you’d like to say.
Silibovsky: This job is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity and being able to spread smiles to different communities around the country is unforgettable. If you want to come “ketchup” with us and the Frankmobile, we will be at different Albertsons in the Boise area until Aug. 26. You can go to OscarMayer.com to “track the Frank” and see where we will be this coming week. You can also follow us on Instagram @om_alliedog and @om_angusann to see the rest of our adventures as Oscar Mayer Frankfurters!