Every month, Surel’s Place in Garden City hosts an artist-in-residence, with participants ranging from puppeteers, writers and photographers, and even a clown or two. These artists host workshops and galleries with the nonprofit during their designated month. Starting on April 1, the residency will also hold art and studio walks around the Live-Work-Create District on the first Friday every other month until December.
People will be able to walk into certain artists’ studios and see many galleries, as well as talk to a wide variety of artists as well. The nonprofit hosted these walks last fall as well.
“People seeing art in-person again was important,” said Jodi Eichelberger, the programming director at Surel’s Place. “We added some troubadour-style musicians and dancers who moved between different venues, which really added a lot of energy. And I think the artists also appreciated the entertainment for them as well as the public.”
Since the first spring walk will be on April Fools Day, they are planning on some wackiness; look for stilt walkers and jugglers. Some of the venues and studios to stop by and see will include a show by Sue Latta at the Visual Arts Collective, an installation at Surel’s Place from Alyssa Ohashi, who was the March resident artist there, and an exhibit in the Riverside Hotel’s lobby.
People will also be able to tour the artists’ studios at various locations. When Eichelberger first started the walks around 2017, he wanted to help connect the community.
“I realized that there were a lot of artists’ studios that were really close to each other and they didn’t even know each other,” Eichelberger said. “So I started doing these tours with bikes that we would just roll between the studios and meet the artists and hear about what they’re working on. That kind of grew into First Friday.”
Also in April, Surel’s Place will host Savannah Dunn, a Boise native who is a professional dancer and multimedia artist. On Saturday, April 23, Dunn will hold a small workshop and on May 6 from 5:30 to 8 p.m., she and Jennifer Dunn, who is her mom and also a visual artist, will host a gallery at Surel’s Place.
“[My mom] raised kids and was a nurse for over 25 years, and now she’s gone back to art school and has sold a few paintings and is graduating,” Dunn said. “It’s just such a good representation that you can continue to do this throughout your whole life. In the dance world, there’s kind of a myth that you have to stop at 30, which is ridiculous.”
Dunn said the exhibit is almost like a haunted house, only instead of jumpscares, people are led from room to room to different videos and visual art.
“Instead of the audience just sitting there and watching the thing happen on stage, they end up being fully surrounded by the performance, and so it’s a lot more engaging,” Dunn said. “That’s definitely something that’s been much more explored recently, just because the cost of theaters is so expensive.”