Hidden downtown Boise gem Madre recently grabbed the attention of local residents after appearing on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.”
The family owned and run taqueria is the product of ‘James Beard award’ nominee John Cuevas and his wife, Julie Cuevas. The lifelong Californians relocated to Boise in 2017 in order to start their own restaurant, creating ‘Madre’ right in the Lusk District.
George Cuevas, brother of John Cuevas and general manager of the restaurant explains how their arrival on Food Network came to be. An unknown customer nominated the restaurant, which inevitably drew the attention of Fieri and his film crew.
“It was exciting to say the least,” said George Cuevas, “I’m more excited that a whole new group of people are going to experience Madre.”
The episode aired Friday, May 19. Loyal regulars and newcomers filled the restaurant to watch the episode live. The Cuevas even rented a trailer-sized screen in order to make sure everyone could see it.
The entire restaurant paused, orders stopped coming in and customers went quiet to watch their beloved restaurant take on the big screen — only then to erupt in cheers when John Cuevas appeared on the screen next to Fieri.
Noah Cuevas, son of John and one of the many chefs that make the highly desired tacos at Madre, was beaming with pride.
“It was insane to see appreciation come from someone that hasn’t ever met my dad,” said Noah. “I learned from the best.”
The restaurant’s famous Quesabirria and Carnita tacos were featured on the episode. The chefs make everything in house. No microwaves or freezers will be found anywhere in the restaurant.
Nick Garcia, kitchen manager, has been with the restaurant since its opening five years ago. “I never would have imagined this,” Garcia said. “I guess this just happens when you make good fresh food.”
Madre is an up-and-coming part of Boise’s food scene. Open only a handful of years and already making headlines and collecting loyal customers.
John Cuevas, the owner and head chef, is clear about his dedication to the restaurant and making good food for all who enter.
“Family is a big part of Madre,” he said. “This honor (the episode) really makes the hard days worthwhile.”
John and Julie Cuevas said they are in the process of creating a new restaurant in Caldwell. The name and style of the restaurant are still confidential; however, the Cuevas family has proven to be passionate about their food and the experience of customers.