This Sunday marks the annual celebration of fatherhood: grilled meats, novelty socks, muscle cars, power tools, and, of course, beer. “Dad beer” is a derogatory term commonly used to describe domestically mass-produced, refreshingly flavorless, budget-friendly lagers that are best enjoyed ice cold — think Miller High Life, Coors Light, Natural Light, Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR), Busch Light, and anything else available in a 30-pack. These beers occupy space in popular culture as they’re regularly the first impression of beer for many people, either shared in secret (and often piss-warm) with underage friends or ceremoniously shared by a legal adult upon some momentous occasion as a rite of passage. Your first beer stays with you regardless of circumstance, and these previously described, all-too-common first impressions do the whole of beer a disservice.
As much as fatherhood should not be considered a monolithic experience, nor should “dad beer” be relegated to a narrow range of American lagers, light or otherwise. On a very basic level, “dad beer” is the beer that your own father/father-figure consumed after work, on weekends, or upon whatever occasion warranted a barley soda. My own father once flew to Kansas City to purchase several cases of Coors Original prior to its availability east of the Mississippi; my grandfather enjoyed his PBR with a healthy measure of salt added directly to the can; cans of ring-tab Stag Beer inevitably made their way into photos of my uncles.
Given the rise of the American craft beer movement over the past three or four decades, there’s a solid chance that Sierra Nevada Pale Ale is a common “dad beer” for a generation plus now in certain geographic areas — my own children would recognize it as such. This idea of a non-macro, non-yellow “dad beer” holds for any number of other local/regional/national craft brands whose origins lie in the ‘80s or ‘90s. This Sunday, raise a “dad beer” to all of the fathers and father figures whose support, inspiration, guidance, love and encouragement make the world a better place. And Ken Grossman, if you happen to read this, Boise wants 30-pack cans of Pale Ale. Cheers, ~M
Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over fifteen years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.