Picnic weather is here (or so we hope!) and nothing completes a picnic better than a bottle of wine. Perhaps one of the best places to enjoy an alfresco meal and a show is the Idaho Shakespeare Festival (ISF). With a dazzling line-up of performances from Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” to what promises to be a hilarious comedy about the truth behind Dracula, there is a show for everyone in this year’s playbill. One way to enhance this iconic Boise experience is to pair it with a wonderful wine. So, grab your favorite non-breakable wine glass and journey with us through choosing wonderful wine and performance pairings.

Café Shakespeare orchestrated by City of Good has a wide variety of picnic foods with a strong emphasis on local all while giving back to the community. A nonprofit dedicated to building a sustainable food system by combatting food insecurity for all Boise residents, City of Good’s mission is strong and the organization is growing. They offer an array of foods to enjoy while watching one of the famed shows from the ISF’s line-up. From snacks to salads and sandwiches, their famed smorgasbord of picnic baskets to decadent desserts and of course a full beverage menu, you can’t go wrong ordering from City of Good and supporting a wonderful cause. Their strong local focus on food also extends to their wine list featuring offerings from Cinder, Coiled, Split Rail and Telaya wineries.

Kathryn House McClaskey is the Founder of House of Wine. She can be reached via email at: kat@thehowofwine.com.

