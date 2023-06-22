Picnic weather is here (or so we hope!) and nothing completes a picnic better than a bottle of wine. Perhaps one of the best places to enjoy an alfresco meal and a show is the Idaho Shakespeare Festival (ISF). With a dazzling line-up of performances from Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” to what promises to be a hilarious comedy about the truth behind Dracula, there is a show for everyone in this year’s playbill. One way to enhance this iconic Boise experience is to pair it with a wonderful wine. So, grab your favorite non-breakable wine glass and journey with us through choosing wonderful wine and performance pairings.
Café Shakespeare orchestrated by City of Good has a wide variety of picnic foods with a strong emphasis on local all while giving back to the community. A nonprofit dedicated to building a sustainable food system by combatting food insecurity for all Boise residents, City of Good’s mission is strong and the organization is growing. They offer an array of foods to enjoy while watching one of the famed shows from the ISF’s line-up. From snacks to salads and sandwiches, their famed smorgasbord of picnic baskets to decadent desserts and of course a full beverage menu, you can’t go wrong ordering from City of Good and supporting a wonderful cause. Their strong local focus on food also extends to their wine list featuring offerings from Cinder, Coiled, Split Rail and Telaya wineries.
Choosing which wine to select from the wine list to pair with your food may be a challenge but with these simple tips, you’ll be successful. White wines and rosés are perfect for this time of year as they pair with a variety of picnic foods with ease. For vegetable-based dishes (think veggie trays, salads, and caprese sandwiches) and those that rely on light proteins such as chicken, choosing a lighter styled wine that has vibrant acidity and a lean body will allow the wine to pair seamlessly. Cinder’s Viognier (available by the glass), Coiled’s sparkling Rizza or the fruit-led and fizzy Split Rail Daft Pink Rosé are good options. Bringing your own bottle? Spanish white wines such as Albariño and Txakoli (a Basque country import) are two of my favorites due to their bright acidity and refreshing citrus and blossom notes.
Only enjoy red wines or looking to pair with heartier fare? The pastrami and chorizo sandwiches at Café Shakespeare deliver a casting call perfect for vibrant red wines. Cinder winery’s Tempranillo is a great choice as is the splurge-worthy bottle of Telaya’s Cabernet Sauvignon. Looking to choose a distinct bottle from the store or your cellar? Grenache is one of my go-to summer reds for its ability to pair with a variety of savory and even slightly sweet dishes. The full body and generous strawberry and white pepper notes characteristic of the grape variety provide a great contrast for an array of picnic dishes.
Dinner and a show in the great outdoors at the Idaho Shakespeare Festival is one of the true summer gems of our community. From fantastic food options provided by City of Good to the scrumptious spreads that many patrons bring, a glass of wine is a perfect pairing for these performances. Just remember to drink responsibly and applause generously and you, too, will experience a perfect performance pairing.
To learn more about City of Good, visit their website at: cityofgood.com.
Kathryn House McClaskey is the Founder of House of Wine. She can be reached via email at: kat@thehowofwine.com.